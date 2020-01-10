Where is Love Island filmed?

Love Island followers are little question rejoicing on the considered not one however two seasons in 2020.

Nevertheless, ITV have needed to discover a new villa to accommodate the January forged. However the place are the 2 Love Island villas and what’s completely different between them?

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

In an enormous change to scheduling, ITV confirmed final yr they’d be introducing a winter model of Love Island in 2020.

On account of seasonal climate, the producers needed to look outdoors Europe to search out the scorching warmth they required.

For the sixth season, the brand new batch of singletons will discover their companions in Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa.

It’s an expansive three story advanced which boasts large rooms and loads of area to crack on with each other.

What’s extra, it’s barely completely different to regular seasons as there’s some thrilling new options, together with a boys’ dressing room, an enormous lavatory with twin showers and even a “dog house” for these in bother.

As ever, the South African villa will likely be residence to fan-favourite sections, together with the Hideaway, swimming pool and a terrace so contestants can spy on all of the backyard motion.

It’s presently unknown whether or not there will likely be a Casa Amor in Winter Love Island, however it appears the expansive piece of land actually has area for it.

The place is Summer time Love Island filmed?

Love Island’s standard summer time collection has been situated in the identical villa since 2017.

The plush lodging could be discovered within the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca.

Though the direct map location is a little bit of a thriller, it’s believed the villa is in direction of the East of the tiny island in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar.

Moreover, the islanders can anticipate to sunbathe in peace because it’s roughly an hour and 15 minutes away from the airport.

It’s thought the villa is owned by a German millionaire who rents his residence out to ITV yearly.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2