Where is Midsomer Murders filmed?

The fictional English county of Midsomer might have an exceptionally excessive homicide fee, but it surely’s no surprise individuals nonetheless need to reside there contemplating its its stunning villages and stately properties.

Lengthy-running ITV drama Midsomer Murders relies in Causton (additionally fictional), the place DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) lives along with his spouse Sarah (Fiona Dolman).

In actual life, Causton is filmed within the city of Wallingford in Oxfordshire, whereas the police station scenes are filmed on the former RAF Employees Faculty in Bracknell.

When is Midsomer Murders again on ITV?

Meet the solid of Midsomer Murders collection 20

Join the free HEARALPUBLICIST e-newsletter

As Midsomer Murders returns for collection 20, right here’s what you could know in regards to the places we’ll see on display screen:

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Lions of Causton filmed?

On this episode, the Causton Lions rugby staff comes beneath Barnaby and Winter’s scrutiny when membership proprietor Mark Adler is frozen to dying within the staff’s cryotherapy chamber. Who killed him? And what’s the advanced conspiracy beneath all of it?

This episode was filmed again in 2017 at Henley Rugby Soccer Membership in Henley-on-Thames.

Because the membership writes on its web site, “we’re very excited to see the final results as the Club was transformed into the home ground of the Lions, Causton’s top rugby side.”

And whereas the fictional staff consists of actors Richard Rankin (as Danny Wickham) and Aaron Cobham (as Jake Galpin), the real-life rugby membership teases: “Keep an eye out for familiar faces in Lions side…”

The place was Midsomer Murders episode Loss of life of the Small Coppers filmed?

This episode takes us to an area faculty, the place Circulus – a mysterious worldwide membership for geniuses – has taken over the premises through the summer time holidays. The native village is crawling with butterfly fanatics, so Barnaby and his staff have a troublesome case to resolve when the varsity’s unlucky headmaster is discovered murdered and pinned to the wall similar to one of many bugs in his personal butterfly assortment.

Filming occurred on the Bulstrode Property in Gerrard’s Cross, Buckinghamshire. The Victorian mansion we see on display screen in Midsomer Murders sits within the stunning grounds of Bulstrode Park, which is famend for its stunning bushes from all over the world.

The location at Bulstrode dates again to the medieval interval. Over a number of centuries it was dwelling to a collection of grand households, earlier than ending up within the fingers of the Christian evangelical mission company WEC Worldwide within the 1960s.

It was lately bought to non-public builders for £13 million – with plans to show it right into a luxurious resort.

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Ghost of Causton Abbey filmed?

This episode relies round a disused abbey that’s believed to be cursed by an offended monk referred to as Brother Jozef. Now two enterprising sisters are about to launch the Cursed Ale Microbrewery – however on the launch night time, the curse seems to say one other sufferer when a physique is discovered boiled to dying in a kettle of beer.

As Causton Abbey doesn’t really exist in actual life, the exteriors had been filmed on location at Waverley Abbey in Surrey. As pictured beneath, one physique was found within the stays of the vaulted undercroft.

Waverley Abbey was based in 1128 as the primary Cistercian abbey in England, with an abbot and a dozen monks coming from Normandy to make this establishment their new dwelling. It was inhabited by Cistercian monks till King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in 1536.

After the abbey closed, it was decreased to ruins because the stone was reused in native buildings, together with the Waverley Abbey Home which stands on the abbey’s former land.

Through the First World Battle, the home was transformed right into a navy hospital which handled over 5,000 troopers, and it additionally has quite a few defences which had been put in through the Second World Battle.

Waverley Abbey Home is now a nursing dwelling and a Grade II listed constructing, whereas the ruins are managed by English Heritage, who hold them open to the general public.