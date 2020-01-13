Where is Midsomer Murders filmed?

The fictional English county of Midsomer could have an exceptionally excessive homicide charge, nevertheless it’s no surprise folks nonetheless wish to reside there contemplating its its stunning villages and stately properties.

Lengthy-running ITV drama Midsomer Murders relies in Causton (additionally fictional), the place DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) lives together with his spouse Sarah (Fiona Dolman).

In actual life, Causton is filmed within the city of Wallingford in Oxfordshire, whereas the police station scenes are filmed on the former RAF Workers School in Bracknell.

As Midsomer Murders returns for collection 20, right here’s what you have to know in regards to the places we’ll see on display screen:

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Lions of Causton filmed?

On this episode, the Causton Lions rugby workforce comes underneath Barnaby and Winter’s scrutiny when membership proprietor Mark Adler is frozen to dying within the workforce’s cryotherapy chamber. Who killed him? And what’s the advanced conspiracy beneath all of it?

This episode was filmed again in 2017 at Henley Rugby Soccer Membership in Henley-on-Thames.

Because the membership writes on its web site, “we’re very excited to see the final results as the Club was transformed into the home ground of the Lions, Causton’s top rugby side.”

And whereas the fictional workforce consists of actors Richard Rankin (as Danny Wickham) and Aaron Cobham (as Jake Galpin), the real-life rugby membership teases: “Keep an eye out for familiar faces in Lions side…”

The place was Midsomer Murders episode Loss of life of the Small Coppers filmed?

This episode takes us to a neighborhood college, the place Circulus – a mysterious worldwide membership for geniuses – has taken over the premises throughout the summer season holidays. The native village is crawling with butterfly fans, so Barnaby and his workforce have a tough case to unravel when the varsity’s unlucky headmaster is discovered murdered and pinned to the wall identical to one of many bugs in his personal butterfly assortment.

Filming befell on the Bulstrode Property in Gerrard’s Cross, Buckinghamshire. The Victorian mansion we see on display screen in Midsomer Murders sits within the stunning grounds of Bulstrode Park, which is famend for its stunning bushes from world wide.

The positioning at Bulstrode dates again to the medieval interval. Over a number of centuries it was residence to a collection of grand households, earlier than ending up within the arms of the Christian evangelical mission company WEC Worldwide within the 1960s.

It was not too long ago bought to personal builders for £13 million – with plans to show it right into a luxurious lodge.

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Ghost of Causton Abbey filmed?

This episode relies round a disused abbey that’s believed to be cursed by an indignant monk known as Brother Jozef. Now two enterprising sisters are about to launch the Cursed Ale Microbrewery – however on the launch evening, the curse seems to assert one other sufferer when a physique is discovered boiled to dying in a kettle of beer.

As Causton Abbey doesn’t truly exist in actual life, the exteriors have been filmed on location at Waverley Abbey in Surrey. As pictured under, one physique was found within the stays of the vaulted undercroft.

Waverley Abbey was based in 1128 as the primary Cistercian abbey in England, with an abbot and a dozen monks coming from Normandy to make this establishment their new residence. It was inhabited by Cistercian monks till King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in 1536.

After the abbey closed, it was diminished to ruins because the stone was reused in native buildings, together with the Waverley Abbey Home which stands on the abbey’s former land.

In the course of the First World Battle, the home was transformed right into a navy hospital which handled over 5,000 troopers, and it additionally has quite a few defences which have been put in throughout the Second World Battle.

Waverley Abbey Home is now a nursing residence and a Grade II listed constructing, whereas the ruins are managed by English Heritage, who preserve them open to the general public.