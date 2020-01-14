Where is Midsomer Murders filmed?

The fictional English county of Midsomer might have an exceptionally excessive homicide charge, nevertheless it’s no surprise folks nonetheless need to stay there contemplating its its stunning villages and stately properties.

Lengthy-running ITV drama Midsomer Murders relies in Causton (additionally fictional), the place DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) lives together with his spouse Sarah (Fiona Dolman).

In actual life, Causton is filmed within the city of Wallingford in Oxfordshire, whereas the police station scenes are filmed on the former RAF Workers School in Bracknell.

As Midsomer Murders returns for sequence 20, right here’s what it’s good to know concerning the places we’ll see on display screen:

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Lions of Causton filmed?

On this episode, the Causton Lions rugby workforce comes beneath Barnaby and Winter’s scrutiny when membership proprietor Mark Adler is frozen to dying within the workforce’s cryotherapy chamber. Who killed him? And what’s the advanced conspiracy beneath all of it?

This episode was filmed again in 2017 at Henley Rugby Soccer Membership in Henley-on-Thames.

Because the membership writes on its web site, “we’re very excited to see the final results as the Club was transformed into the home ground of the Lions, Causton’s top rugby side.”

And whereas the fictional workforce contains actors Richard Rankin (as Danny Wickham) and Aaron Cobham (as Jake Galpin), the real-life rugby membership teases: “Keep an eye out for familiar faces in Lions side…”

The place was Midsomer Murders episode Death of the Small Coppers filmed?

This episode takes us to an area college, the place Circulus – a mysterious worldwide membership for geniuses – has taken over the premises through the summer time holidays. The native village is crawling with butterfly fans, so Barnaby and his workforce have a troublesome case to unravel when the varsity’s unlucky headmaster is discovered murdered and pinned to the wall identical to one of many bugs in his personal butterfly assortment.

Filming came about on the Bulstrode Property in Gerrard’s Cross, Buckinghamshire. The Victorian mansion we see on display screen in Midsomer Murders sits within the stunning grounds of Bulstrode Park, which is famend for its stunning bushes from all over the world.

The location at Bulstrode dates again to the medieval interval. Over a number of centuries it was dwelling to a sequence of grand households, earlier than ending up within the fingers of the Christian evangelical mission company WEC Worldwide within the 1960s.

It was just lately bought to personal builders for £13 million – with plans to show it right into a luxurious resort.

The place was Midsomer Murders episode The Ghost of Causton Abbey filmed?

This episode relies round a disused abbey that’s believed to be cursed by an offended monk referred to as Brother Jozef. Now two enterprising sisters are about to launch the Cursed Ale Microbrewery – however on the launch evening, the curse seems to say one other sufferer when a physique is discovered boiled to dying in a kettle of beer.

As Causton Abbey doesn’t truly exist in actual life, the exteriors have been filmed on location at Waverley Abbey in Surrey. As pictured under, one physique was found within the stays of the vaulted undercroft.

Waverley Abbey was based in 1128 as the primary Cistercian abbey in England, with an abbot and a dozen monks coming from Normandy to make this establishment their new dwelling. It was inhabited by Cistercian monks till King Henry VIII dissolved the monasteries in 1536.

After the abbey closed, it was lowered to ruins because the stone was reused in native buildings, together with the Waverley Abbey Home which stands on the abbey’s former land.

Through the First World Struggle, the home was transformed right into a army hospital which handled over 5,000 troopers, and it additionally has quite a few defences which have been put in through the Second World Struggle.

Waverley Abbey Home is now a nursing dwelling and a Grade II listed constructing, whereas the ruins are managed by English Heritage, who hold them open to the general public.