Every new sequence of Silent Witness sees the group despatched off to brand-new places, and in 2020 there are heaps extra in retailer.

In line with producer Lawrence Until, sequence 23 will characteristic all the things from a airplane crash to a cryogenics centre, in addition to chemical labs and armed forces barracks and idyllic villages.

Right here’s what you’ll want to know…

The place was the airplane crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness begins off very dramatically this yr, with a enterprise jet plunging from the skies and crashing into the timber, tearing itself aside and killing a number of pilots and passengers. It’s such a “big-scale” stunt, actually, that David Caves (Dr Jack Hodgson) has in contrast it to a Bond movie.

The crash kicks off a double invoice referred to as Deadhead. And whereas our forensics specialists group up with the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Department (AAIB) to work out what occurred, there’s additionally a private angle for Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); one of many crash victims is the previous US ambassador – who additionally occurs to be associates together with her boyfriend, Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The airplane inside was filmed at Shoot Aviation Ltd in Maidenhead, a facility which handles a ton of the aviation-related scenes you’ll see on TV and in films – from The Seize to the Kingsman films to Marvel Lady 84, Chilly Ft, the Night time Supervisor, Black Mirror, and lots of extra.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was additionally used to movie the inside of the hangar in Farnborough, the place the AAIB’s Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) and her group of specialists have collected all of the items of the personal jet and laid them out to assist with their investigation.

The precise crash website and the particles subject which we see nonetheless smouldering when the Lyell group arrive on the scene was filmed round Shoot Aviation HQ in Maidenhead, in close by fields and woodland.

The episode additionally consists of scenes set in a resort, which had been filmed on the Clayton Lodge on Chiswick Excessive Highway in London, and hospital scenes filmed at Man’s Hospital.

A sequence exhibiting Nikki’s boyfriend Matt on the airport was filmed at Heathrow Terminal 2.

The place is the Lyell Centre filmed?

The Lyell Centre is situated in a warehouse at BBC Park Western in Acton, the place a everlasting set was constructed seven years in the past.

That is now official Silent Witness HQ with the artwork and props departments primarily based within the constructing and able to present faux blood and cadavers on demand.

We’ll be offering extra information on filming places as sequence 23 continues…