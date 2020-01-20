Where is series 23 of Silent Witness filmed?

Every new sequence of Silent Witness sees the workforce despatched off to brand-new areas, and in 2020 there are tons extra in retailer.

In keeping with producer Lawrence Until, sequence 23 will function every little thing from a aircraft crash to a cryogenics centre, in addition to chemical labs and armed forces barracks and idyllic villages.

Right here’s what it is advisable to know…

The place is the ladies’s refuge filmed?

Episodes 5 and 6, titled Seven Instances, are set at areas throughout London – however the storyline centres round a ladies’s refuge.

Lawrence Until informed us: “Seven Times is about domestic violence, it’s about a group of women who all meet in a women’s refuge – and it’s sort of a set of different stories, but we discovered that they’re all linked by the refuge. And then, Nikki has a personal memory of abuse in her family between her parents, which ties her into that story.”

The ladies’s refuge was filmed on-set in Ealing on the London Drama Studio.

Boston Manor Service Station was used to recreate the inside of the storage the place Brian Collyer (Geoff Bell) works, whereas close by Boston Manor Park was the placement of the youngsters’s playground.

There’s additionally a scene between couple Jade (Seraphina Beh) and Lucie (Alexa Davies) filmed at The Tea Home in Ravenscourt Park Mansions, and a practice platform scene shot at Princes Risborough Railway Station.

The household court docket scenes (interiors and exteriors) have been shot at Surrey County Council.

The place was Near House filmed?

In episodes three and 4, Near House, Dr Chamberlain & co. should work out who killed Jason Forbes – a younger boy who disappeared on his approach house from judo coaching, and whose physique has simply been discovered. The sufferer is from the village of Hartford, which lies outdoors the Lyell Centre’s common jurisdiction – however Assistant Commissioner Tim Holloway (Tom Goodman-Hill) has specifically requested their assistance on the job.

Hartford is definitely fictional, however Until and his workforce filmed a lot of the episode within the village of Shere. Stuffed with conventional buildings, Shere is positioned in Surrey and fashioned the right backdrop.

Until mentioned: “We used the centre of the village, Sheer village itself, and then we used the church there. And we used a number of domestic locations across the village.”

Filming befell at South Mimms Service Station, and at St James Church, and at Pulleyn Transport Ltd (which stood in for Faulkner Haulage). The barn at Painshill Farm was used to color an image of the fictional Mayhew Farm, and Hurley Riverside Park was used for the scenes set on the caravan website.

The inside of New Scotland Yard was filmed at Westminster Faculty.

The place was the aircraft crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness begins off very dramatically this yr, with a enterprise jet plunging from the skies and crashing into the timber, tearing itself aside and killing a number of pilots and passengers. It’s such a “big-scale” stunt, actually, that David Caves (Dr Jack Hodgson) has in contrast it to a Bond movie.

The crash kicks off a double invoice known as Deadhead. And whereas our forensics specialists workforce up with the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Department (AAIB) to work out what occurred, there’s additionally a private angle for Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); one of many crash victims is the previous US ambassador – who additionally occurs to be associates together with her boyfriend, Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The aircraft inside was filmed at Shoot Aviation Ltd in Maidenhead, a facility which handles a ton of the aviation-related scenes you’ll see on TV and in films – from The Seize to the Kingsman films to Surprise Lady 84, Chilly Ft, the Evening Supervisor, Black Mirror, and lots of extra.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was additionally used to movie the inside of the hangar in Farnborough, the place the AAIB’s Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) and her workforce of specialists have collected all of the items of the personal jet and laid them out to assist with their investigation.

The precise crash website and the particles discipline which we see nonetheless smouldering when the Lyell workforce arrive on the scene was filmed round Shoot Aviation HQ in Maidenhead, in close by fields and woodland.

The episode additionally consists of scenes set in a lodge, which have been filmed on the Clayton Lodge on Chiswick Excessive Highway in London, and hospital scenes filmed at Man’s Hospital.

A sequence displaying Nikki’s boyfriend Matt on the airport was filmed at Heathrow Terminal 2.

The place is the Lyell Centre filmed?

The Lyell Centre is positioned in a warehouse at BBC Park Western in Acton, the place a everlasting set was constructed seven years in the past.

That is now official Silent Witness HQ with the artwork and props departments primarily based within the constructing and able to present faux blood and cadavers on demand.