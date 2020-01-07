Where is series 23 of Silent Witness filmed?

Every new sequence of Silent Witness sees the group despatched off to brand-new places, and in 2020 there are tons extra in retailer.

In keeping with producer Lawrence Until, sequence 23 will characteristic the whole lot from a airplane crash to a cryogenics centre, in addition to chemical labs and armed forces barracks and idyllic villages.

Right here’s what it’s essential know…

The place was the airplane crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness begins off very dramatically this 12 months, with a enterprise jet plunging from the skies and crashing into the timber, tearing itself aside and killing a number of pilots and passengers. It’s such a “big-scale” stunt, in truth, that David Caves (Dr Jack Hodgson) has in contrast it to a Bond movie.

The crash kicks off a double invoice referred to as Deadhead. And whereas our forensics consultants group up with the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Department (AAIB) to work out what occurred, there’s additionally a private angle for Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); one of many crash victims is the previous US ambassador – who additionally occurs to be associates together with her boyfriend, Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The airplane inside was filmed at Shoot Aviation Ltd in Maidenhead, a facility which handles a ton of the aviation-related scenes you’ll see on TV and in motion pictures – from The Seize to the Kingsman motion pictures to Surprise Girl 84, Chilly Toes, the Evening Supervisor, Black Mirror, and plenty of extra.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was additionally used to movie the inside of the hangar in Farnborough, the place the AAIB’s Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) and her group of consultants have collected all of the items of the personal jet and laid them out to assist with their investigation.

The precise crash web site and the particles discipline which we see nonetheless smouldering when the Lyell group arrive on the scene was filmed round Shoot Aviation HQ in Maidenhead, in close by fields and woodland.

The episode additionally contains scenes set in a lodge, which have been filmed on the Clayton Lodge on Chiswick Excessive Street in London, and hospital scenes filmed at Man’s Hospital.

A sequence displaying Nikki’s boyfriend Matt on the airport was filmed at Heathrow Terminal 2.

The place is the Lyell Centre filmed?

The Lyell Centre is situated in a warehouse at BBC Park Western in Acton, the place a everlasting set was constructed seven years in the past.

That is now official Silent Witness HQ with the artwork and props departments primarily based within the constructing and able to present faux blood and cadavers on demand.

We’ll be offering extra information on filming places as sequence 23 continues…