Where is Star Trek: Picard filmed?

Although it’ll be no shock to followers that Star Trek: Picard does ultimately enterprise into outer house, the brand new sequence truly picks up with its title character in a extra grounded setting – a château in France, the place he’s been dwelling in retirement.

The château scenes, although, weren’t truly filmed in France – although Jean-Luc’s retirement residence is truly from the nation initially.

Confused? We’ll let Sir Patrick Stewart clarify…

The place is Picard’s chateau from Star Trek: Picard?

The winery which Picard has made his house since leaving Starfleet isn’t truly in France. “It’s about half-an-hour’s drive north of Santa Barbara, [California] so it’s within the central wine-growing space,” Stewart advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different press.

“But the chateau, the building itself, is authentic – it was brought from France, stone-by-stone. Not for us! No-one’s that generous to give us a chateau! No, it was brought over and rebuilt [previously], and it replicates a typical French chateau.”

CBS

How did they movie the Borg dice scenes in Star Trek: Picard?

Star Trek: Picard options quite a few Borg characters – together with the returning Seven of 9 (Jeri Ryan) and Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco) – and so, unsurprisingly, consists of some trademark Borg cubes.

These explicit cubes, although, are in contrast to any beforehand seen within the franchise, being constructed of their entirety as a set.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST and different press, actress Ryan mentioned that the expertise of filming Star Trek: Picard was “vastly different” by way of manufacturing worth to her former present Star Trek: Voyager (1995-2001).

CBS

“These sets are… epic doesn’t begin to cover it,” Ryan mentioned. “You stroll onto the Borg dice and also you’re strolling onto a Borg dice… the set is huge, colossal. The precise bodily units, the costumes, the particular results already… it’s extraordinary. It’s not like strolling onto a tv set, definitely.”

The place did we final see Star Trek’s Picard?

Star Trek: Picard spoiler-free assessment – ‘Brilliant, fun and imaginative’

Likewise, the ship that Picard ultimately pilots again out into the galaxy was constructed for actual, on a number of ranges.

“The entire ship – that we are eventually travelling on – is on a soundstage,” Stewart revealed. “It’s there – you stroll upstairs, you stroll downstairs, it’s there,” Ryan added. “It’s really incredible.”

Star Trek: Picard streams on Amazon Prime Video within the UK from Friday 24th January