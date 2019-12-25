Where is the Call the Midwife 2019 Christmas special filmed?

Name the Midwife’s Christmas episode takes us on a magical journey to the Outer Hebrides for 2019, for a 90-minute particular which can certainly have viewers packing their baggage and heading to Scotland.

However the place are the filming areas we see on display? Right here’s what you’ll want to know:

The place did Name the Midwife movie the 2019 Christmas particular?

The Outer Hebrides are a sequence of islands off the West coast of mainland Scotland, and the most important island is known as “Harris and Lewis” – as a result of the northern a part of the island is known as Lewis, whereas the southern half is known as Harris.

“That is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been,” Miriam Margolyes, who performs Mom Mildred, mentioned forward of the Christmas particular. “And I’ve been to many many places.” (It additionally has “a wonderful gin distillery,” as she was very eager to emphasize: “It’s delicious gin and we used to have it every night. I won’t say we were tipsy nuns, but we were jolly.”)

As for the Christmas particular, it was a coming-together of story and setting. Reflecting on her first response to studying the script, Sister Julienne actress Jenny Agutter mentioned: “It was a extremely imaginative story, and also you assume, ‘Goodness me this is quite different from where we’ve been.’ A variety of magic in it, in a manner.

“And then when you go to the Outer Hebrides, suddenly those two things come together. Because the place itself is so powerful… one is touched by a landscape that makes you feel suspended in time and you could almost believe anything. There’s something very strong about the place. And I think that’s what works so well in its favour.”

A Christmas Particular video unique characteristic!! ????Our #callthemidwife forged and manufacturing workforce relive the expertise of filming within the wild and rugged fantastic thing about the agricultural Scottish islands… ????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????

The Name the Midwife Christmas Particular. Christmas Day on @BBCOne. x pic.twitter.com/TPv1SKOu3B — Name The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) November 30, 2019

The entire forged flew on a chartered airplane from Southend to Stornoway airport.

Judy Parfitt, who performs the aged and eccentric Sister Monica Joan, mentioned: “When you fly in it’s like coming into a relief map of water and brown, it’s all peat, and I thought ‘Oh God this is going to be so depressing.’ But it’s magnificent! I mean in its beauty – it’s harsh, but it’s magnificent. And you get these amazing Caribbean[-style] beaches and turquoise sea – and the people are so content.”

Did Name the Midwife movie in an actual lighthouse?

Sure!

There’s a scene within the Christmas particular the place Nurse Val (Jennifer Kirby) and Nurse Lucille (Leonie Elliott) find yourself visiting a wonderful, traditional, red-and-white striped lighthouse, together with Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi).

The lighthouse we see on display is Eilean Glas Lighthouse on the east coast of the island of Scalpay.

“The lighthouse was situated about a mile from anywhere a car could go, so we all walked past a certain way,” Kirby mentioned. “The equipment came on quad bikes. So it was very remote.”

Exteriors had been filmed on the lighthouse, and we additionally see inside the actual stairwell and lantern room – however the interiors of the keeper’s home had been shot on set.

First working in 1789, Eilean Glas was one of many first 4 lighthouses to be in-built Scotland; the placement is distant, with round 300 individuals residing on the entire of Scalpay. Whereas at Christmas 1964 Eilean Glas would nonetheless have require a lighthouse keeper just like the one we meet in Name the Midwife, within the 70s an automatic system was put in which made that conventional job redundant

The place are the standing stones?

Within the Name the Midwife Christmas particular, we pay a go to to the Callanish Stones – an association of standing stones courting again to the late Neolithic period, or roughly 5,000 years in the past. They stand on the west coast of Lewis within the Outer Hebrides.

The Callanish Stones are some of the full stone circles in Europe and are product of native gneiss rock, organized with 13 stones in a cruciform sample and one monolith within the center – in addition to a big tomb and a number of other smaller “avenues” of stones. They had been a spotlight for ritual exercise in the course of the Bronze Age, and in accordance with one folklore custom, the stones are petrified stays of giants who as soon as lived on the island however refused to transform to Christianity.

If they appear acquainted to followers of the TV collection Outlander, that’s as a result of the Callanish Stones had been used as a mannequin for the fictional “Craigh na Dun” standing stones.

However filming there within the pouring rain doesn’t sound prefer it was a lot enjoyable.

“When we were amongst those standing stones, you could hardly see in front of your own face,” Jenny Agutter recalled. “And then I couldn’t hear Miriam [Margolyes], we were sort of looking at one another to see if the mouths were moving – and it was so wet!”

“You could not see for the sheeting rain,” Judy Parfitt mentioned. “You actually could not see the rain. And my feet were going down and down and down in the peat…”

The place do the midwives keep within the Outer Hebrides?

For filming, the forged made use of St Clement’s Church in Rodel. It is a late-medieval church constructed from native rock, for the Chiefs of the MacLeods of Harris – a Scottish Clan.

The church comprises magnificent tombs for the MacLeods, as does the graveyard. It was as soon as a Catholic church however fell into disuse shortly after completion; whereas used as a cow barn within the 19th century, it was later restored and is now below care of Historic Scotland.

However the nuns usually are not wildly impressed with their lodging. “We’re expecting to be put up in nice digs,” Helen George says, “However the fact is it’s simply this room in an outdated church with no heating. And it actually was a ruined outdated church with no heating.”

The place did the Name the Midwife forged actually keep?

The forged had been fortunate sufficient to remain collectively at Amhuinnsuidhe Fortress, an enormous 12-bedroom mansion on the island of Harris (accessible for holidays and fishing expeditions and luxurious weddings).

For the celebs of Name the Midwife, that meant three-course dinners each night time collectively, with Miriam Margolyes presiding over the desk and telling tales. “It was a throwback to a more gracious and a more moneyed time,” Margolyes mentioned. “It was elegant, it was sophisticated.”

Helen George added: “We stayed in an amazing castle so we were very spoilt. And we had these amazing dinners. It was a bit Downton Abbey, I’ll be honest.”

There was additionally a ghost. (Probably.)

The fortress is alleged to be haunted by the ghost of Girl Sophie Scott, who died in 1937 and was buried behind the fortress.

Jennifer Kirby defined: “She’s called Lady Sophie, and Laura Main was in the Lady Sophie room which nobody told her about! But she’s a nice ghost. She used to live there and she just really wants everyone to have a good time. So it was fine.”

How did Name the Midwife movie the boat scene?

In a single scene within the Christmas particular, the intrepid foursome of Val, Lucille, Fred and Dr Turner bounce in a rowboat and make their manner throughout the water to a different island. And that’s precisely what the actors did in actual life, whereas a digital camera drone flew round them and adopted their journey.

“Don’t underestimate drones,” Stephen McGann mentioned. “We used to have to get a crane or a helicopter to do some of these shots… I’m old enough to remember when hiring a helicopter was a lot of money. Of course now we go up to somewhere like Scotland, and next thing you’re hearing this buzz – and they’ve got a drone up.”

“We were dreading it, weren’t we?” mentioned Leonie Elliott.

“We were a bit scared of it,” Jennifer Kirby admitted. “It was so cold and so wet and so windy.”

However in accordance with Elliott, “It was fun in the end actually” – particularly as she and Kirby needed to direct Stephen McGann and Cliff Parisi to row backwards into precisely the appropriate spot to land on the island.

“We started getting competitive and going round in circles,” Parisi joked.

What time of 12 months was the Christmas particular filmed?

The workforce spent 10 days within the Outer Hebrides taking pictures the Christmas particular, earlier than heading again to Surrey for one more two weeks of filming.

However although filming happened in March, the climate felt Christmassy sufficient.

“In the Hebrides we were extremely cold. Extremely freezing, freezing, freezing,” Miriam Margolyes mentioned. “It wasn’t the most comfortable of shoots, but it was the most inspiring.”

“We were definitely cold,” Jennifer Kirby added. “There was a lot of rain and wind and as it looks onscreen as open and remote, that’s exactly how it was. The wind was really whipping across.”

The place had been the Poplar scenes filmed?

We should always point out, at this level, that not everybody obtained a enjoyable Scottish journey.

Poor Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) had been left behind to man Nonnatus Home, sticking round in Poplar with Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) and Dr Turner’s receptionist Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen).

“There was a feeling of being slightly not in on the adventure,” Glen mentioned, whereas Bruccoleri admitted: “We were so sad not to go.” Not even their co-stars’ complaints concerning the freezing climate might reduce their disappointment.

However a very good chunk of the Christmas particular was filmed again in England.

As ever, filming happened at Name the Midwife’s devoted set at Longcross Movie Studios in Surrey. That is the placement of the present’s full-scale exterior set, which is left standing 12 months spherical. The set consists of the skin of Nonnatus Home, the Hendy Avenue allotments, the bridge, Violet’s store, native homes and retailers, and the massive sq. outdoors the midwives’ HQ.

Additional scenes are shot on a closed studio set, together with the Turners’ home and the nuns’ eating room. And, particular for the 2019 Christmas particular, numerous interiors of Outer Hebridean buildings had been additionally created on set.

Additional filming for Poplar’s exteriors happened at The Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent, which now runs an Official Name the Midwife Tour.

The Name the Midwife festive particular airs at 7pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One