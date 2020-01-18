Where is The Mallorca Files filmed?

Solar-soaked BBC One daytime drama The Mallorca Information is right here to brighten these chilly winter afternoons.

The sunshine-hearted detective sequence stars Elen Ryhs and Julian Looman as mismatched cops investigating crimes in Mallorca’s privileged ex-pat neighborhood.

Viewers will little doubt want they have been there as an alternative of wet outdated Britain – so right here’s precisely the place ‘there’ is…

Is The Mallorca Information filmed in Mallorca?

Sure! Fittingly for a drama set on the Mediterranean island, The Mallorca Information was – in actual fact – filmed in Mallorca. Palma’s outdated city, particularly, was used for a number of of the present’s avenue scenes.

Did they movie on the true Soller practice?

Sure! Episode 4, titled “Number One Fan”, follows the disappearance of a German supermodel on the well-known Soller practice – and filming happened on the Soller railway itself.

The Tren de Sóller or Ferrocarril de Sóller runs between the cities of Sóller and Palma, stopping alongside the best way at varied smaller cities. It dates again to 1912, and these days its classic trains wind by way of the mountains carrying passengers (and loads of vacationers) who benefit from the lovely surroundings.

The place did they shoot the airport scenes?

The present filmed on the island’s Palma de Mallorca Airport for a number of days, the place the opening chase scenes have been shot for the primary episode.

Different scenes within the first episode have been filmed at Ses Instances del Virrey, a resort close to the central city of Inca.

What concerning the bullfighting episode?

Felanitx, a rural city within the southeast of the island, turned the again drop for the bullfighting episode, titled “Death in The Morning”.

The place did they movie the winery scenes?

In episode 5, appropriately titled “Sour Grapes”, Miranda and Max head out into wine nation to analyze the killing of a canine at one in all Mallorca’s most well-known vineyards.

This was was set within the lovely wine area of central Mallorca amongst the vines of Bodegas Oliver Morgagues and Bodegas Ribas.

The place did they movie all the posh villas in The Mallorca Information?

First up is a villa in Clara Blava on the east aspect of Palma Bay, which was used within the pilot episode. That is the place the family and friends of the “murder victim” collect for the wake.

Episode six, “To Kill a Stag”, options an ultramodern villa in Sol de Mallorca, simply south of Magaluf.

The wacky residence of German designer Otto Caligari in “Number One Fan” is one other filming location. This can be a trendy minimalist property simply outdoors Muro within the northeast of Mallorca.

The ultimate episode incorporates a villa (owned by the fictional Jurgen Kuhl) excessive up above Calvia within the southwest of the island.

The place do Max and Miranda go biking?

In “King of the Mountain”, episode two, Max and Miranda go up in opposition to one another in a biking race. The route they tackle is Sa Calobra (the Knot) within the mountainous north.

The Mallorca Information airs at 2:15pm on weekdays on BBC One from Monday 25th November