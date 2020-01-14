Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our horny singles cracking on and mugging off, however the winter serving to of Love Island might be completely different from the beginning as we’re heading to a model new villa in a model new location.

Right here’s all the things you want to know concerning the new setting for Winter Love Island….

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

For collection six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a model new villa.

Three tales excessive, the brand new villa boasts a number of thrilling new options reminiscent of a boys’ dressing room, the place the primary time the lads could have their very personal area to prepare within the evenings, a much bigger lavatory full with tub and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Don’t be fooled into considering we’ll see Islanders of the canine selection – the model new function is a pull-out mattress by the entrance door that we will think about a few of our singletons might be pressured to sleep ought to they not get on with their companion.

As all the time, our South African villa options its personal Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for collection six. Full with deluxe double mattress, the Hideaway is dwelling to a scorching tub, an outside bathe and one other secret compartment…

Outdoors within the backyard, our villa boasts two look out factors overseeing the motion, with a barely greater hearth pit to slot in extra contestants – that means we may even see extra Islanders than ever earlier than…

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting way more drama, motion and cracking on for Love Island collection six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2