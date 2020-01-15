Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our attractive singles cracking on and mugging off, however the winter serving to of Love Island can be totally different from the beginning as we’re heading to a model new villa in a model new location.

Right here’s every thing you could know concerning the new setting for Winter Love Island….

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

For sequence six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a model new villa.

Three tales excessive, the brand new villa boasts a number of thrilling new options corresponding to a boys’ dressing room, the place the primary time the lads may have their very personal area to prepare within the evenings, a much bigger toilet full with tub and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Don’t be fooled into considering we are going to see Islanders of the canine selection – the model new characteristic is a pull-out mattress by the entrance door that we will think about a few of our singletons can be compelled to sleep ought to they not get on with their companion.

As at all times, our South African villa options its personal Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for sequence six. Full with deluxe double mattress, the Hideaway is residence to a scorching tub, an out of doors bathe and one other secret compartment…

Outdoors within the backyard, our villa boasts two look out factors overseeing the motion, with a barely larger hearth pit to slot in extra contestants – which means we may even see extra Islanders than ever earlier than…

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting much more drama, motion and cracking on for Love Island sequence six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2