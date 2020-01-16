Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our horny singles cracking on and mugging off, however the winter serving to of Love Island will likely be totally different from the beginning as we’re heading to a model new villa in a model new location.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable know concerning the new setting for Winter Love Island….

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

For sequence six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a model new villa.

Three tales excessive, the brand new villa boasts a number of thrilling new options equivalent to a boys’ dressing room, the place the primary time the lads could have their very personal area to prepare within the evenings, a much bigger lavatory full with bathtub and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Don’t be fooled into pondering we’ll see Islanders of the canine selection – the model new characteristic is a pull-out mattress by the entrance door that we are able to think about a few of our singletons will likely be pressured to sleep ought to they not get on with their companion.

As all the time, our South African villa options its personal Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for sequence six. Full with deluxe double mattress, the Hideaway is dwelling to a scorching tub, an out of doors bathe and one other secret compartment…

Exterior within the backyard, our villa boasts two look out factors overseeing the motion, with a barely larger hearth pit to slot in extra contestants – which means we may even see extra Islanders than ever earlier than…

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting much more drama, motion and cracking on for Love Island sequence six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2