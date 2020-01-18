Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our attractive singles cracking on and mugging off, however the winter serving to of Love Island will probably be totally different from the beginning as we’re heading to a model new villa in a model new location.

Right here’s every thing that you must know concerning the new setting for Winter Love Island….

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

For collection six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a model new villa.

Three tales excessive, the brand new villa boasts a number of thrilling new options resembling a boys’ dressing room, the place the primary time the lads could have their very personal area to prepare within the evenings, a much bigger lavatory full with tub and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Don’t be fooled into considering we are going to see Islanders of the canine selection – the model new characteristic is a pull-out mattress by the entrance door that we will think about a few of our singletons will probably be compelled to sleep ought to they not get on with their accomplice.

As at all times, our South African villa options its personal Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for collection six. Full with deluxe double mattress, the Hideaway is residence to a sizzling tub, an out of doors bathe and one other secret compartment…

Outdoors within the backyard, our villa boasts two look out factors overseeing the motion, with a barely greater fireplace pit to slot in extra contestants – that means we might even see extra Islanders than ever earlier than…

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting way more drama, motion and cracking on for Love Island collection six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2