Where is Winter Love Island filmed? First look at the South African villa

January 9, 2020
Transfer over, Majorca – we’re heading someplace new for January’s serving to of Love Island

We’re used to heading over to Majorca to see our attractive singles cracking on and mugging off, however the winter serving to of Love Island will likely be totally different from the beginning as we’re heading to a model new villa in a model new location.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know concerning the new setting for Winter Love Island….

The place is Winter Love Island filmed?

Winter Love Island Cape Town Villa sitting room ©ITV

For collection six, we’re heading over to Eagles Nest in Cape City, South Africa to see our new Love Island contestants cracking on in a model new villa.

Three tales excessive, the brand new villa boasts a number of thrilling new options comparable to a boys’ dressing room, the place the primary time the lads could have their very personal area to prepare within the evenings, a much bigger toilet full with tub and twin showers – and ‘a dog house’.

Love Island villa Cape Town bathroom (ITV)

Don’t be fooled into pondering we’ll see Islanders of the canine selection – the model new characteristic is a pull-out mattress by the entrance door that we are able to think about a few of our singletons will likely be pressured to sleep ought to they not get on with their companion.

Dog House, Love Island Cape Town villa ITV

As all the time, our South African villa options its personal Hideaway, which has been given a ‘vibey’ make-over for collection six. Full with deluxe double mattress, the Hideaway is residence to a sizzling tub, an outside bathe and one other secret compartment…

Love Island Cape Town hideaway ©ITV

Outdoors within the backyard, our villa boasts two look out factors overseeing the motion, with a barely greater hearth pit to slot in extra contestants – which means we may even see extra Islanders than ever earlier than…

Love Island villa ©ITV

With the villa being so spacious, we’re predicting way more drama, motion and cracking on for Love Island collection six.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.

