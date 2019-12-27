Where is Worzel Gummidge filmed?

Mackenzie Criminal’s triumphant reimagining of Worzel Gummidge boasts a stellar forged. However, as with Criminal’s Detectorists, it’s the nice British countryside that’s as a lot a star of the present because the actors. So the place did the writer-director-scarecrow discover his Scatterbrook Farm and Ten Acre Discipline? Let’s take a tour and discover out…

Scatterbrook Farm

Within the movies, siblings Susan and John (India Brown and Thierry Wickens) arrive to spend the summer season at Scatterbrook Farm, underneath the watchful eye of Mr and Mrs Braithwaite (Steve Pemberton and Rosie Cavaliero). All of the Scatterbrook scenes have been filmed at Valence Finish Farm, a working farm simply exterior Dunstable in Bedfordshire. The farm’s neighbours embrace elephants, cheetahs and brown bears (it’s proper subsequent door to Whipsnade Zoo).

Ten Acre Discipline

The sphere Worzel calls dwelling was filmed in countryside near Berry Bushes Farm in King’s Langley, Hertfordshire. This time round, Worzel’s neighbours embrace goblins, a large basilisk and a sure boy wizard – it’s lower than 10 minutes away from Warner Bros. studios at Leavesden, dwelling of The Making of Harry Potter tour. Lots of the different countryside exteriors have been additionally filmed round King’s Langley.

The lane

The opening sequence of Susan and John being pushed down a high-hedged nation lane was filmed at St Leonards, halfway between Tring in Hertfordshire and Nice Missenden in Buckinghamshire.

Earthy’s allotment

Taking his cue from Barbara Euphan Todd’s books, Mackenzie Criminal has written Aunt Sally (Vicki Pepperdine) as simply that – Worzel’s aunt (not like that flaming temptress Una Stubbs, who set Jon Pertwee’s coronary heart a-flutter within the 70s TV model). As an alternative, Criminal has reintroduced Worzel’s literary love curiosity Earthy Mangold (Francesca Mills), whose day job is conserving the birds off a neighborhood allotment. The veg patch in query was filmed at Highfield Park in St Albans, Herts.

The Native Historical past Museum

The scenes the place Worzel pays a name on Aunt Sally have been filmed at Wardown Museum and Gallery, a Grade II listed constructing within the grounds of Wardown Park, Luton, Bedfordshire. The museum’s assortment contains an Iron Age mirror and the Shillington Roman coin hoard – which little question piqued the curiosity of a sure detectorist…

The Tree of Tree

That is the traditional, magical tree that Worzel makes use of to ship a message to the scarecrows of Albion. And what extra magical location on this planet might there be than… a carpark in Luton.

Bloomsbury Barton Manor

The nation seat of Woman Bloomsbury Barton (Zoë Wannamaker) was filmed at a non-public home in Watford.

Prime of the world

Within the second episode, Worzel and the Inexperienced Man (Sir Michael Palin, no much less) sit down on the prime of a hill for a heart-to-heart about what it means to be a scarecrow. That is Ivinghoe Beacon, a part of the Nationwide Belief’s Ashridge Property in Hertfordshire. Perched excessive within the Chiltern Hills Space of Excellent Pure Magnificence, Ivinghoe Beacon comprises the stays of an Iron Age hill fort and a number of other Bronze Age burial mounds, in addition to providing spectacular views throughout a number of counties.

Worzel Gummidge is on BBC One on Thursday 26th December at 6:20pm and Friday 27th December at 7pm