“Where Mind Is Without Fear”: Actor Martin Sheen Quotes Tagore At Protest

Hollywood actor Martin Sheen addressed a local weather protest on Friday.

Washington:

Hollywood actor Martin Sheen learn Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘The place the thoughts is with out concern’ at a weekly local weather motion protest organised by actress Jane Fonda.

CNN reported that Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix had been among the many 147 individuals arrested at Friday’s local weather motion protest organised by Jane Fonda on Capitol Hill on January 10.

Fonda’s weekly initiative ‘Fireplace Drill Fridays’ confirmed that the 2 actors had been arrested this week, whereas the US Capitol Police verified that 147 individuals had been arrested throughout Friday’s protest on expenses of crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Talking after Fonda, the actor had phrases of reward for ladies. “Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men,” Sheen commented.

Sheen then quoted an Irish parable, the one he earlier quoted as considered one of his “four pieces of advice for the next generation” for Time journal.

Chatting with his viewers, Sheen exhorted them to behave for one thing that may ‘elevate up the nation to that time the place the center is with out concern, and the top is held excessive’.

Sheen recited the poem, with out citing his supply.

Sheen recited Tagore’s poem in 2016 too, whereas urging the American individuals to vote, and act for the betterment of their nation.