Where the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is today

In 1987, after a collection of profitable function movies starring the Authentic Sequence solid, the Star Trek franchise determined to boldly go in a brand new path. Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology took the chance of making an all-new solid of characters in an all-new period of the science fiction basic, and the chance paid off. Greater than 30 years after it debuted, Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology stays one of the beloved and influential sci-fi collection of its period, and for a lot of followers it grew to surpass its predecessor collection when it comes to high quality, depth, and thematic complexity.
As a result of it was so warmly acquired and has such a formidable legacy, The Subsequent Technology additionally made worldwide stars out of its ensemble solid, and so they’ve all gone on to varied ranges of success past Star Trek in each movie and tv, working in entrance of and behind the digicam. From Captain Picard to Lt. Yar, this is what the solid of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology is as much as right this moment.
Patrick Stewart – Jean-Luc Picard
Sir Patrick Stewart had the unenviable job of following William Shatner’s James T. Kirk as the following captain of the Enterprise in Star Trek canon. One way or the other, as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, he not solely pulled it off, however managed to change into a science fiction icon to rival Kirk, main the Enterprise crew with steely resolve and an at all times commanding presence.
Stewart’s Shakespearean background made him what appeared like an unlikely match for Star Trek, however The Subsequent Technology propelled him to international stardom, and the notoriety that got here with the collection led to a variety of different iconic roles, most notably as Professor Charles Xavier within the X-Males franchise. Stewart performed that function from X-Males in 2000 right through to Logan in 2017, cementing his standing as a titan in two main style franchises. His different roles embrace a fan-favorite model of Ebenezer Scrooge in 1999’s A Christmas Carol, a malevolent skinhead in Inexperienced Room, and Walter Blunt within the acclaimed collection Blunt Speak. He is additionally continued to behave on the stage, and returned to reprise his most iconic function within the CBS All Entry collection Star Trek: Picard.
Jonathan Frakes – William Riker
A Captain with the presence of Jean-Luc Picard wanted a First Workplace who might sustain, and in that capability Jonathan Frakes shined in The Subsequent Technology as William Riker. The 2 characters steadiness one another out all through the run of the collection, as Riker injected a humorousness and a sure sense of cavalier ardour into the command of the Enterprise.
After starting his profession within the 1970s with a collection of small TV appearances, Frakes spent the ’80s gaining more and more bigger roles on collection like Paper Dolls, Falcon Crest, and North and South earlier than touchdown the function of Riker. Since The Subsequent Technology period ended he is continued to work as a voiceover actor for exhibits like Gargoyles, Journey Time, and Guardians of the Galaxy, however he is additionally gained a ardour for working behind the digicam. Since making his directorial debut on The Subsequent Technology (and directing each First Contact and Revolt), he is continued to work frequently directing tv, together with episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. He additionally returned in entrance of the digicam for Picard, reprising his function as Will Riker.
Brent Spiner – Information
Simply as The Authentic Sequence had Spock, The Subsequent Technology had its personal almost-human character there to inject a sure strangeness and completely different perspective into the crew’s adventures. The function was Information, and it fell to Brent Spiner, who turned the aspirational android into one of many franchise’s most beloved characters.
After a collection of visitor starring roles on tv, Spiner grew to become an icon when he was solid as Information in The Subsequent Technology, a task he continued on the large display screen whereas additionally branching out into associated characters like Lore and B-Four in varied tales. Since then he is continued to work frequently with roles in collection like Threshold, Warehouse 13, Ray Donovan, Outcast and Star Trek: Enterprise. He is additionally been a prolific voice actor, with credit together with Gargoyles, Justice League Motion, Star Wars Rebels, Generator Rex, and lots of extra. Lastly, he reprised his function as Information in The Subsequent Technology sequel collection Star Trek: Picard, alongside a lot of his unique castmates.
Marina Sirtis – Deanna Troi
As counselor Deanna Troi, Marina Sirtis added a component to The Subsequent Technology that even The Authentic Sequence by no means fairly explored. She was in some methods the inheritor to Uhura, however in different’s her place as counselor allowed her to inject a brand new sense of emotional and psychological depth to the collection, and her relationship with William Riker could also be the perfect romance in Trek historical past.
Sirtis’ profession started with a variety of small movie and TV roles within the U.S. and the U.Okay. earlier than she landed Subsequent Technology, and he or she went on to play Troi in 4 function movies and the Trek collection Voyager and Enterprise (in a cameo solely). Since TNG ended she’s stayed busy with TV roles together with And not using a Hint, Riley Parra, and Girlfriends, in addition to movie roles together with Crossing, For the Love of George, fifth Passenger, and extra. She’s additionally a prolific voice actress, with roles on Gargoyles, Younger Justice, Journey Time, Mass Impact and extra. In 2020, she reprised her function as Deanna Troi on the TNG sequel collection Star Trek: Picard.
Gates McFadden – Beverly Crusher
The Authentic Sequence created an iconic Star Trek physician in Leonard McCoy, so The Subsequent Technology felt compelled to attempt to do the identical. With Gates McFadden, the present discovered the proper physician for this new era of the Enterprise crew. As Dr. Beverly Crusher, McFadden was the level-headed, at all times nurturing and caring presence aboard the starship, and whereas she sat out season 2 and wasn’t at all times entrance and heart within the solid, her absence was at all times felt, and he or she turned out to be an icon in all of the methods McCoy wasn’t.
McFadden landed the function of Crusher after a collection of small roles within the 1980s, and has since appeared semi-regularly in varied small movie and TV roles. She remained a part of the TNG solid via the function movie period, and her different roles for the reason that collection ended have included TV roles on Marker, Mad About You, The Apply, The Division, Franklin & Bash, The Handler and extra. Her most up-to-date display screen performing look was in an episode of NCIS in 2017.
Michael Dorn – Worf
One of the vital essential points of the long run established by Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology was the advanced relationship between people and Klingons. This time round, the collection put a Klingon on the Enterprise Bridge within the type of Worf, the extraordinary warrior turned Federation workplace performed by Michael Dorn. Dorn’s portrayal of Worf made him maybe the most well-liked Klingon within the historical past of the collection.
Dorn’s main breakthrough got here within the late 1970s when he landed a recurring function on CHiPS, and he continued to work frequently via the 1980s by way of TV visitor appearances. As soon as he landed the function of Worf, he held onto it in a method that even a few of his TNG co-stars didn’t, taking part in the character via 4 function movies and a recurring function on the TNG follow-up collection Star Trek: Deep House 9. Since then, he is continued performing frequently in reside motion and is an especially prolific voice actor. His credit embrace The Santa Clause franchise, Gargoyles, Superman: The Animated Sequence, Citadel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Arrow, The Lion Guard, and rather more.
Wil Wheaton – Wesley Crusher
Although he was solely an adolescent when he landed the function of Ensign Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology, Wil Wheaton was extra well-known than sure co-stars of his on the time due to roles in hit movies like The Secret of NIMH, The Final Starfighter, and Stand by Me. As Wesley Crusher, he injected a teenage power into Star Trek that hadn’t been seen so often earlier than, and consequently his character grew to become a divisive subject amongst followers.
After showing within the first 4 seasons as an everyday, Wheaton left TNG to pursue different tasks, returning as an occasional visitor star whereas engaged on movies like Toy Troopers, The Liars’ Membership, and extra. Since then he is continued to look frequently onscreen, most famously as a fictionalized model of himself on The Massive Bang Concept and as host of the YouTube gaming collection Tabletop. He is additionally a prolific audiobook narrator and voiceover artist, with credit together with Teen Titans, Legion of Tremendous Heroes, Fantasy Hospital, Transformers: Energy of the Primes, and rather more.
LeVar Burton – Geordi La Forge
LeVar Burton was already a popular culture icon by the point Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology rolled round, having starred within the hit miniseries Roots in 1977 after which changing into a distinguished kids’s tv star because the host of Studying Rainbow in 1983. As Geordi La Forge, he introduced his personal distinctive humorousness and surprise to Star Trek, and his iconic visor made him one of the immediately recognizable characters within the franchise.
Burton continued to play Geordi all through the Subsequent Technology period, and has labored frequently ever since. His post-TNG roles embrace persevering with work on Studying Rainbow in its varied kinds, the TV collection Christy, a voice performing function Captain Planet and the Planeteers, appearances as himself on The Massive Bang Concept and Group, and the TV collection Notion and Bizarre Metropolis. He’ll subsequent be seen as himself within the movie Definition Please, a dramedy revolving across the Scripps Nationwide Spelling Bee. He is additionally change into a prolific director, working behind the digicam on collection together with Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed, and NCIS: New Orleans.
Colm Meaney – Miles O’Brien
Colm Meaney’s profession actually started to take off within the early 1980s with a task within the miniseries Les roses de Dublin, and continued to select up with recurring roles all through the last decade till he landed what was at first an unnamed character on Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology. Earlier than lengthy, he had a reputation — Miles O’Brien — and whereas he wasn’t ever fairly as distinguished as the primary solid, he rapidly grew to become a fan favourite.
O’Brien was such a distinguished supporting character on TNG that Meaney in the end migrated over to take a serious function on the follow-up collection Star Trek: Deep House 9, the place he continued to play O’Brien till that collection resulted in 1999. Since his Star Trek days Meaney has remained a prolific character actor, showing in movies like Con Air, Layer Cake, The Damned United, Get Him to the Greek, Alan Partridge, and lots of extra. He is additionally a prolific TV actor with credit together with Stargate: Atlantis, Males in Bushes, Hell on Wheels, Will, and Gangs of London. He can be seen within the TV collection The Singapore Grip and the movie Pixie.
Denise Crosby – Tasha Yar
Because the granddaughter of Bing Crosby, Denise Crosby was born Hollywood royalty, and started her display screen performing profession within the 1980s with roles in movies like 48 Hrs., Curse of the Pink Panther, and The Man Who Cherished Ladies. As Lt. Tasha Yar on The Subsequent Technology, she made a definite impression on followers regardless of solely showing as an everyday solid member within the first season, and was capable of return as her character’s hybrid half-daughter, Sela, in subsequent seasons.
Since her comparatively temporary Star Trek tenure, Crosby has continued to work frequently in each movie and tv. In 1989 she appeared within the horror basic Pet Sematary, and her different movie work contains Deep Affect, Legend of the Phantom Rider, The Watcher, and Itsy Bisty. She’s additionally a prolific TV visitor star with roles on collection together with The X-Recordsdata, Mad Males, Southland, Ray Donovan, The Strolling Lifeless and, most just lately, Fits. She has additionally continued to reprise her function as Tasha Yar by way of voice look in varied Star Trek video video games, together with Star Trek On-line in 2010.
