Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Review – One Trick Pony (PS4)

I keep in mind after I was in grade faculty, studying in regards to the tall tales of characters like Johnny Appleseed or Paul Bunyan and fully lacking the purpose of those legends. Not like different tales that have been birthed hundreds of years in the past or had large volumes devoted to their evaluation, the phenomenon of the “American Tall Tale” was a comparatively new idea that grew in a foreign country’s speedy growth. However that was about the place my curiosity in these extra modern-day myths got here to an abrupt finish. Fortunately, The place The Water Tastes Like Wine explores this phenomenon in additional depth by means of the lens of emergent gameplay, and nearly two years after its unique launch, it’s now on PS4. Does it ship a quest value sharing, or is it simply too unbelievable to be true?

Betting It All

What higher strategy to begin a sport than observing a hand of poker after going all-in? Solely upon seeing the flop do two info turn out to be apparent: 1) You misplaced the hand and a couple of) You misplaced to a wolf. That’s proper. You didn’t simply misinterpret that. You misplaced a hand of playing cards to a wilderness beast voiced by none apart from legendary singer Sting. It’s tales like this that effortlessly set the stage for the sport’s core narrative conceit: exaggerated storytelling. In change for the participant’s soul, the direwolf leaves gamers to wander the American countryside throughout the despair period looking for tales.

It could appear a bit odd at first, however the sport’s most important mechanic revolves round consuming brilliantly written and carried out tales that play out over the course of journey. These bursts of exposition additionally share an equally lovely artwork type, additional serving to to flush out the narrative. By witnessing these occasions firsthand, the participant then acquires these tales to share with different vacationers which might be encountered whereas aimlessly wandering from the Nice Plains to the Mud Bowl, and past.

For each body of lovely artwork type portrayed throughout the course of storytelling, it leans simply as strongly in the wrong way when exploring the map itself. The participant is represented by what seems to be a tremendously outsized vagrant, traversing the map at a painfully deliberate tempo. It solely takes a couple of minutes to trek throughout a whole state, however truthfully, it’s merely a strategy to chain collectively disparately situated points-of-interest. Every city has its personal tales to devour, and it’s as much as the participant to discover each nook for the following undiscovered narrative nugget.

Spinning a Yarn

Quite a few instances all through the marketing campaign, gamers will get the prospect to have interaction with different fellow vagrants in a little bit of story swapping round a burning barrel or campfire. That is the place expository exploration primarily comes into play. Every of those characters has their very own handful of tales to inform as properly, to not point out a wealthy backstory to discover. Initially, these fellow wanders begin out bluntly asking for a scary or shaggy dog story and it’s as much as the participant to satisfy these requests. Utilizing tarot playing cards to symbolize every story that has been uncovered over the course of the journey, particular person tales may be advised, assembly the extraordinarily particular wants of every explicit viewers.

The dynamic of looking for the best anecdote to fulfill this one particular particular person appears barely complicated at first. It’s a glorified strategy of trial-and-error, nevertheless it doesn’t take lengthy for every story’s thematic parts to make extra sense. Discerning the right narratives finally turns into second nature, which is a blessing to say the very least. Nevertheless, it’s necessary to notice that when a narrative has been advised to a given traveler, that card is not out there for use in future encounters with the identical particular person. A lot to my dismay, all of this must be came upon by means of making an enormous batch of errors early on. Let’s simply say that the builders didn’t appear to suppose that directions have been wanted for a majority of the important thing mechanics.

The results of those interactions with different vacationers truly work twofold. For one, the hearth chats construct a rapport between wanderers. The extra that they belief you, the extra of their very own private backstory they reveal. Moreover, this elevated engagement additionally raises the chance that they’ll take one among your experiences and assist orally construct upon its legend by sharing with others. Belief me after I say that there’s nothing extra amusing than uncovering a random newspaper whereas exploring, solely to search out that the headline is definitely describing a facsimile of your story, exaggerated and constructed upon by means of word-of-mouth.

Maintaining Your Story Straight

Probably the most troublesome points of the sport is attempting to maintain the completely different particular person narratives straight. Contemplating that there are a staggering 219 tales strewn in regards to the nation, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than the traces start to blur and confusion begins to set in. Finally, the sport turns right into a glorified sport of reminiscence, the place you find yourself regurgitating the identical handful of tales that can examine every narrative field.

Sadly, this repetitive cycle of exploration, storytelling, wash/rinse/repeat is the place the freshness additionally begins to put on off. After a number of hours of sauntering across the nation aimlessly, I used to be confronted with the revelation that this was all that the sport needed to provide. Whereas I really like an attention-grabbing storyline as a lot as the following particular person, it felt like there wanted to be an extra evolution to the mechanics that by no means materialized. Even the in any other case excellent soundtrack consisting of acquainted points of Americana like bluegrass, people and jazz started to weigh on my endurance over time.

As an attention-grabbing mental exploration of the function that word-of-mouth performs in storytelling, The place the Water Tastes Like Wine performs like a proof of idea that by no means graduated past an preliminary prototyping stage. Certain, it has loads of narratives to uncover, however finally the repetitive, shallow mechanics forestall the expertise from assembly its full potential. Regardless of the very best efforts of the wonderful visible presentation and voice appearing, the web product is a hole shell of what it may’ve been.

The place the Water Tastes Like Wine evaluation code supplied by writer. Reviewed on a launch PS4. For extra data on scoring, please learn our Evaluation Coverage.