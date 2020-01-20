Where to buy Love Island merchandise – from the water bottle to suitcase

Love Island has taken over the nation’s screens (and lives) once more this yr with the launch of the brand new winter sequence, set in sunny South Africa.

There was drama even earlier than the present started as long-time host Caroline Flack stepped down and was changed by Laura Whitmore. Then contestant Ollie Williams walked out after simply three days on the present, claiming to nonetheless be in love with another person.

If you wish to inject a little bit of the Love Island glamour with much less of the drama in your life, you will get your fingers on all of the Love Island merchandise from the present’s official store and a great deal of different island-inspired goodies too. Simply personalise them with your individual title and really feel like a real member of the villa.

Right here’s the Love Island personalised water-bottles, suitcases, towels and even deckchairs so that you can get your fingers on.

Love Island merchandise

Love Island water bottle

Love Island store

Essentially the most recognisable Love Island merchandise must be the personalised water bottle, that includes the title of every islander. Now, you will get your individual actual duplicate from an entire host of shops who will add your title down the aspect in that basic swirly font.

Purchase at Love Island store £15.00

Purchase at Amazon £9.99

Purchase at Customized Presents £14.99

Insulated water bottle

Customized Presents

For those who love the Love Island look however favor an insulated type water bottle, now you can get one personalised with Island-style font so it nonetheless appears the half. Much more winter than summer season Love Island…

Purchase at Customized Presents £14.99

Suitcases

Love Island Store

Busy plotting your means out of the chilly and into some South Africa-inspired solar? You’ll want a suitcase for all these bikinis. The official Love Island store sells each a cabin sized case for brief breaks and a maintain sized suitcase for longer journeys. For those who’ve already bought your suitcase sorted, you will get a personalised title sticker so as to add on your self so no one errors your baggage for theirs.

Purchase cabin suitcase at Love Island store £55.00

Purchase maintain suitcase at Love Island store £80.00

Purchase title sticker at Amazon £four.50

Cellphone case

Love Island Store

Now each time you hear your telephone go off and suppose, “I’ve got a text!” you’ll additionally see your personalised telephone case and really feel like a real Islander.

Purchase at Love Island store £10.00

Make-up

Love Island Store / Customized Presents

This Love Island wash bag is ideal for storing all of your make-up, tan and toiletries in. The official Love Island merchandise retailer have created a transparent one to show all of your favorite merchandise, or hold them hidden away with this personalised material bag as a substitute.

Purchase clear at Love Island store £12.00

Purchase material at Customized Presents £14.99

Flute, wine and hi-ball glasswear

Customized Presents

There may be apparently no finish in methods to remain hydrated, islander-style, as you will get all the pieces from a hi-ball to a champagne flute created with a Love Island vibe in thoughts.

Purchase flute at Customized Presents £11.99

Purchase wine glass at Customized Presents £11.99

Purchase hi-ball glass at Customized Presents £11.99

Child beaker

Love Island Store

For any actually little Love Island followers, now you can get an official Love Island child beaker which is personalised, after all. Who would have thought it?

Purchase at Love Island store £10.00

Sun shades

Love Island Store

Going for a sophisticated collab, Love Island launched their very own vary of sun shades with Polaroid to supply high quality sunnies which nonetheless look the half. They’ve bought cat-eye designs, pink lenses, aviators and extra, designed for the women in addition to the blokes.

Purchase at Love Island store from £28.00

Tote bag

Amazon

There are few issues as helpful as a trusty canvas tote and now you will get one personalised Love Island-style with your individual title. You may select between seven font colors on both a white or pure colored canvas bag.

Purchase at Amazon £6.99

Personalised seaside towel

Customized Presents

There’s no higher solution to safe your spot by the pool than with a towel which accurately has your title on it. For those who’re staying nearer to dwelling, you will get that vacation feeling by stepping out of the bathtub into your very personal Love Island seaside towel.

Purchase at Customized Presents £14.99

Deck chair

Customized Presents

For those who prefer to be a reduce above the remaining on the seaside (or within the backyard, a balcony, the lounge…) now you can get a customized deck chair to stretch out in whilst you’re catching up on the goss from final evening’s episode.

Purchase at Customized Presents £59.95

Purse

Customized Presents

Simply consider all the cash you’re saving by staying in and watching Love Island within the evenings as a substitute of going out. Now all you want is a Love Island-themed purse to place these further pennies into – and we’ve discovered simply the one.

Purchase at Customized Presents £19.99

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.