Where to watch every Premier League Christmas fixture – your full TV schedule

In the event you assume there’s a greater combo than leftover turkey sandwiches and Boxing Day soccer, you’ll be completely unsuitable.

Christmas is coming and a mouth-watering 29 Premier League video games can be televised in simply 13 days over the festive interval.

Sky Sports activities have been joined by Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport within the fixture pile-up, with a pair of broadcasters every boasting their very own mega day filled with NINE video games beamed on to your lounge.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Premier League 2019/20 Christmas fixtures – plus particulars on the most recent TV offers from Sky, BT and Virgin Media, together with 12 months free Amazon Prime with the latter.

We’ve additionally included full particulars on tips on how to pay attention to each Boxing Day match on talkSPORT under.

Hear and Subscribe to our Soccer Occasions Podcast on Apple / Spotify / Acast

Premier League on TV at Christmas

Saturday 21st December

Preview: Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm)

Preview: Manchester Metropolis v Leicester (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Preview: Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm)

Preview: Tottenham v Chelsea (four:30pm)

Thursday 26th December

Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (three:00pm)

Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (three:00pm)

Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (three:00pm)

Preview: Everton v Burnley (three:00pm)

Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (three:00pm)

Preview: Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (eight:00pm)

Friday 27th December

Preview: Wolves v Manchester Metropolis (7:45pm)

Saturday 28th December

Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

Wednesday 1st January

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leicester (three:00pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Tottenham (three:00pm) BT Sport

Watford v Wolves (three:00pm) BT Sport

Manchester Metropolis v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Manchester United (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd January

Liverpool v Sheffield United (eight:00pm) BT Sport

Find out how to watch Christmas soccer on TV and on-line

A few of our articles include contextual affiliate hyperlinks. You’ll be able to help us by clicking on these as we could earn fee in case you make a purchase order. There isn’t a additional value to you and we by no means permit this to bias our content material.

Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games through their TV channels or on-line by means of SkyGo on a spread of units. Prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

NOW TV provide a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract.

Present NOW TV offers and provides

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. Present BT customers can add the sports activities bundle for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to point out each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Check out the most recent offers for Amazon Prime this season

Virgin Media provide clients the complete bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin bins, that means you’ll be able to watch each televised Premier League match from one distant. New clients also can choose up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

See the most recent provides for Virgin Media together with free Amazon Prime Video

Find out how to hearken to Christmas soccer on radio

It’s the first time talkSPORT has had unique stay protection of all 9 Boxing Day fixtures, with video games at 12:30pm, three:00pm, 5:30pm and eight:00pm, plus the stay recreation on the next day – and the New Yr’s Day fixtures.

You will discover out tips on how to hearken to talkSPORT right here, whereas the six three:00pm kick-offs on Boxing Day can be broadcast concurrently on their official app.

Protection can be led by talkSPORT’s military of expertise, together with Reshmin Chowdhury, Stuart Pearce, Adrian Durham, Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair forming a part of a 3 12 months rights bundle.

In the event you’re in search of the complete Premier League fixture record we now have your TV information.