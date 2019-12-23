Where was A Christmas Carol filmed?

Steven Knight’s radical reinvention of A Christmas Carol meant rethinking all the pieces about Dickens’ festive fable – together with the place it was filmed.

In line with Mark Walledge, supervising areas supervisor on the manufacturing, a key goal was to “reflect the darker vision” of the Peaky Blinders creator’s adaptation.

“Working closely with Sonja Klaus, the production designer, we focussed on locations with a grittier feel,” Mark tells HEARALPUBLICIST. “We looked for locations where the shadows were alive – not places for rosy-cheeked cherubs! Despite the snow effects, the edginess is always apparent.”

About that snow: though there’s a conspicuous lack of conventional, Victorian Christmas card-style yuletide scenes within the drama, the crew nonetheless wanted loads of the white stuff.

“Snow was our main challenge,” says Mark. “It was required at every site, meaning additional prep and clean-up wherever we went. Convincing the locals and relevant authorities that they wouldn’t be wading through drifts long after we’d gone was certainly interesting…”

Pushed to decide on a favorite location, Mark opts for Rainham Corridor in Havering. “It’s a National Trust gem,” he says. “And thanks to the kind people of Rainham, who agreed to allow us to close one of the main roads through the town for three days, we established the Georgian mansion as Scrooge’s home – with the obligatory lashings of snow!”

Turning again the clock to the Victorian period includes much less bodily redressing than would have been the case a number of years in the past. “As with most shows these days, ever-improving visual effects technology means far fewer physical cover-ups on location,” says Mark. “Clearly the areas crew are chargeable for guaranteeing clearance of any fashionable automobiles and road indicators, and so forth, however together with conventional artwork division gildings, the VFX guys create a major quantity of magic.

“The schedule for A Christmas Carol was certainly challenging for the whole locations team, who worked tirelessly to achieve the brilliant results viewers will see on screen,” says Mark. “Without them, I would have fallen under the weight of Marley’s chains!”

Main areas used within the shoot embrace:

Scrooge’s workplace / London streets

The placement for Scrooge and Marley Investments, plus varied different London road scenes, was Center Temple Lane, which runs between Internal Temple and Center Temple (two of the 4 Inns of Court docket, aka the place with all of the barristers) within the Metropolis of London. Charles Dickens featured the Temple space in a number of of his books, together with A Story of Two Cities and Nice Expectations – and if he got here again to perform a little haunting of his personal, he’d discover elements of it largely unchanged since his day.

Marley’s grave / Christmas streets

The opening scene of the mini-series, during which Jacob Marley is woken from his less-than everlasting sleep, was filmed within the churchyard at St John-at-Hampstead in London. And the outdated miser is in good firm: notable people buried within the churchyard embrace the painter John Constable, the satirist Peter Cook dinner, 50s movie star Kay Kendall, former Labour chief Hugh Gaitskell and Jack, Peter and Michael Llewelyn Davies – JM Barrie’s inspirations for Peter Pan and the Misplaced Boys.

Bob Cratchit’s home / London streets

Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is likely one of the most interesting examples of medieval courtyard structure in England. Charles Dickens himself was a customer, whereas different well-known admirers included Oscar Wilde and George V. Doubling right here because the Cratchit household house, plus quite a few London streets, the situation has been used extensively for movie and tv productions, together with the traditional 1995 adaptation of Pleasure & Prejudice, ITV’s Moll Flanders and the 2007 Physician Who story The Shakespeare Code.

Scrooge’s home

Rainham Corridor in Havering, East London, stood in for Scrooge’s lower than homely homestead. Inbuilt 1729 for John Harle, a sea captain and service provider, the Grade II listed, three-storey Georgian home is now owned by the Nationwide Belief. This yr’s Christmas occasions embrace wreath making and mince pie baking – however no ghosts (so far as we all know).

Scrooge’s college

Stonor Park, Henley, which doubled for scenes set throughout Scrooge’s college days, has been the ancestral seat of the Stonor household for greater than 800 years. Nestling within the Chiltern Hills close to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, the home – which is open to the general public – was constructed on the positioning of a prehistoric stone circle, or henge, the stays of which might nonetheless be seen. Stonor Park’s earlier movie and TV appearances embrace Bond traditional The Dwelling Daylights, the 1989 movie of Roald Dahl’s Danny, Champion of the World and the newest collection of Endeavour.

Cotton mill

To seize a slice of genuine Victorian trade, a movie crew travelled to the Queen Avenue Mill in Burnley, Lancashire. A Grade I listed constructing, it was in-built 1894 for the Queen Avenue manufacturing Firm, and closed for enterprise in 1982. Now a museum, it incorporates the world’s solely surviving operational steam-driven engine shed.

