Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

Channel four’s darkish new drama Deadwater Fell is a gripping thriller that tells the story of a person accused of murdering his household.

The sleepy little village by which the tragic occasions unfold is a creation of the present, however the sequence was filmed in actual areas round west Scotland.

Right here’s our information to the locations that introduced Deadwater Fell to life…

The place was Deadwater Fell’s village of Kirkdarroch filmed?

The darkish story of Deadwater Fell unfolds in a fictional village known as Kirkdarroch, which is an amalgamation of two actual areas in Scotland: Dunlop and Kilbarchan.

Each villages are lower than a half hour drive from the main metropolis of Glasgow, however attributable to their location within the sprawling Scottish countryside they seem fairly distant within the new sequence.

When it comes to inhabitants dimension, Kilbarchan is the bigger village of the 2 with three,622 residents in keeping with the 2011 census, whereas Dunlop had just one,127 in whole.

A number of of them ended up showing on the present as extras, together with on the occasion scene within the first episode which encompasses a native Ceilidh band.

Kilbarchan is understood for its Lilias Day celebration each summer season, which sees 1000’s of tourists flock to the small village for festivities and celebration of Habbie Simpson, the city piper who lived from 1550 to 1620. Folks from Kilbarchan are typically known as Habbies for that reason.

Data of Dunlop date all the best way again to the 13th century. In latest historical past, Dunlop Hill was utilized by the navy after World Warfare I so as to observe enemy plane approaching Glasgow.

The proximity to one among Scotland’s largest cities was helpful to the crew of Deadwater Fell too, as government producer and star David Tennant explains.

“Just in practical terms, you can be in the centre of a big city and then ten minutes later you can be in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow. From a filming point of view, that’s quite useful to have all those little villages in between them,” he says.

Tennant added: “It’s not anything like where I grew up, but it feels like a very recognisable place. I don’t know if that’s specifically Scottish but it’s the kind of community you could imagine being anywhere or in many places throughout Scotland.”

Which Scottish seashore is featured in Deadwater Fell?

A pivotal scene within the first episode of Deadwater Fell takes place on a seashore, as a household time out turns into more and more annoyed.

This filming came about on Culzean Seaside, situated inside Culzean Nation Park in Ayrshire, a bit of over an hour away from the villages of Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

The seashore can also be house to Culzean Fort which was constructed within the late 1700s and seems within the traditional 1973 horror movie The Wicker Man.

Deadwater Fell begins on Channel four on Friday 10th January at 9pm