Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

Channel four’s darkish new drama Deadwater Fell is a gripping thriller that tells the story of a person accused of murdering his household.

The sleepy little village wherein the tragic occasions unfold is a creation of the present, however the sequence was filmed in actual places round west Scotland.

Right here’s our information to the locations that introduced Deadwater Fell to life…

The place was Deadwater Fell’s village of Kirkdarroch filmed?

The darkish story of Deadwater Fell unfolds in a fictional village known as Kirkdarroch, which is an amalgamation of two actual places in Scotland: Dunlop and Kilbarchan.

Each villages are lower than a half hour drive from the foremost metropolis of Glasgow, however on account of their location within the sprawling Scottish countryside they seem fairly distant within the new sequence.

By way of inhabitants measurement, Kilbarchan is the bigger village of the 2 with three,622 residents in response to the 2011 census, whereas Dunlop had only one,127 in whole.

A number of of them ended up showing on the present as extras, together with on the occasion scene within the first episode which encompasses a native Ceilidh band.

Kilbarchan is understood for its Lilias Day celebration each summer season, which sees 1000’s of holiday makers flock to the small village for festivities and celebration of Habbie Simpson, the city piper who lived from 1550 to 1620. Folks from Kilbarchan are generally known as Habbies because of this.

Data of Dunlop date all the way in which again to the 13th century. In current historical past, Dunlop Hill was utilized by the army after World Conflict I with a purpose to monitor enemy plane approaching Glasgow.

The proximity to one in all Scotland’s largest cities was helpful to the crew of Deadwater Fell too, as government producer and star David Tennant explains.

“Just in practical terms, you can be in the centre of a big city and then ten minutes later you can be in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow. From a filming point of view, that’s quite useful to have all those little villages in between them,” he says.

Tennant added: “It’s not anything like where I grew up, but it feels like a very recognisable place. I don’t know if that’s specifically Scottish but it’s the kind of community you could imagine being anywhere or in many places throughout Scotland.”

Which Scottish seashore is featured in Deadwater Fell?

A pivotal scene within the first episode of Deadwater Fell takes place on a seashore, as a household day trip turns into more and more pissed off.

This filming occurred on Culzean Seashore, positioned inside Culzean Nation Park in Ayrshire, a bit of over an hour away from the villages of Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

The seashore can also be dwelling to Culzean Fort which was constructed within the late 1700s and seems within the basic 1973 horror movie The Wicker Man.

Deadwater Fell begins on Channel four on Friday 10th January at 9pm