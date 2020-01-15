Where was White House Farm filmed?

ITV’s new drama White Home Farm revolves across the Essex farmhouse killings of August 1985, which noticed 5 members of the Bamber household murdered one evening of their dwelling. The collection follows the next media frenzy and police investigation into the murders.

The six-part drama is ready in Tolleshunt D’Arcy, the Essex village the place the real-life murders occurred, however not one of the filming for the collection truly occurred there.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the filming places in White Home Farm…

The place was White Home Farm filmed?

The home used as a filming location was chosen due to its similarities to the true White Home Farm.

“The house we used to depict the house at White House Farm was key,” director Paul Whittington stated. “Firstly for its setting in rural Essex, its isolation and beauty. Also crucially what ultimately tipped the balance for us in terms of that particular location was the interior layout of that house which was very similar to the original house itself.”

Whereas among the collection was filmed in Essex, not one of the scenes have been shot within the village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy – the place the murders occurred.

Government producer Willow Grylls stated: “It was also important to us that we didn’t film in the close vicinity of where these brutal events actually happened. So we weren’t anywhere near the original White House Farm.”

As a substitute, the manufacturing crew on the collection selected different places to copy the world the place the murders occurred.

In keeping with EssexLive, in October 2018 a manufacturing crew was noticed at a pub within the village of Roxwell, outdoors Chelmsford. Members of the crew stated they have been filming for a top-secret ITV venture.

Locals noticed actors wearing 1980’s clothes on the Chequers Inn Pub, and noticed Sport of Thrones actor Alfie Allen (enjoying Brett Collins) on set.

The place was the trial filmed?

The homicide trial within the collection was truly filmed at Chelmsford Crown Courtroom – the identical location the place the true trial of Jeremy Bamber truly occurred.

However director Paul Whittington stated: “Aside from filming Jeremy Bamber’s trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, where it took place in 1986, we avoided filming at any of the real locations out of respect. “Wherever we film – whether a real location or not – we are always acutely aware and sensitive to the fact we are portraying real life with real victims. Along with the responsibility that comes with that.”

He added: “We filmed in the next door courtroom to the one actually used for Jeremy Bamber’s trial. That was just a logistical issue. The courtroom we used hadn’t really changed in over 30 years.”

Did filming happen in any of the Bamber properties?

Not one of the scenes within the collection have been shot the place the murders occurred, nonetheless locals noticed digicam crews and solid members filming outdoors Bourtree Cottage in Goldhanger in 2018.

Bourtree Cottage is the place Jeremy Bamber lived on the time of the murders.

What occurred at White Home Farm?

On the evening of August sixth 1985, 5 members of the Bamber household have been killed at White Home Farm – Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell and her two younger sons.

Police initially believed that Sheila had killed her household in a murder-suicide, as she had beforehand suffered from schizophrenia. Nevertheless, her surviving adoptive brother Jeremy Bamber was arrested weeks later after his girlfriend spoke to the police. Bamber was convicted of the murders in October 1986 and sentenced to life in jail.