Where will Pozuelo fit in TFC’s lineup puzzle

He arrived from heat and sunny Spain to chilly and overcast Toronto, however Alejandro Pozuelo isn’t chilly to any positional concepts that TFC coach Greg Vanney could throw at him.

One of many questions heading into the 2020 MLS season for TFC is the place Pozuelo will play nearly all of time.

Named to the MLS Greatest XI in his first yr within the league final season, Pozuelo is a pure attacking midfielder, however has performed left wing, centre midfield and Vanney even used him as a false 9 to nice effectiveness at occasions final season, together with the playoffs.

Pozuelo stated this week that he has but to speak to Vanney about the place he may play nearly all of time this yr.

“We’ll speak when we go to Orlando (for pre-season camp) this week,” stated the Maestro, who recorded 12 objectives and 12 assists in 30 appearances with TFC final season.

Pozuelo, 28, was quite imprecise when requested the place he would ideally wish to play.

“I don’t know,” he stated. “I like to play in what position (Vanney) puts me. I like to play No. 10 (attacking midfield), but I play No. 8 (central midfielder) or No. 10, on the right side, or striker — whatever he wants from me. My best position is No. 10, but if he needs another position, I will be there.”

With veteran central midfielder Michael Bradley misplaced from the workforce till a minimum of Might after present process surgical procedure on Tuesday on his proper ankle, Vanney might have Pozuelo to maneuver round.

“Poz is versatile,” the coach stated. “But, at the end of the day, he’s a midfielder. During the course of the (2019) season, we used him in different ways when Jozy (Altidore) wasn’t around. Sometimes we can hide him in different positions — having him come from different angles. But at the end of the day, he’s a midfielder, a central midfielder at that. But he’s versatile.”