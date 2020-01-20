Where’s the snow? Denver had only one snowy day since late November

When you have been sick and uninterested in all that October and November snow and wished that the entire snow would simply cease, effectively, it labored.

After a lightning-fast begin to the winter season that noticed greater than 2 toes of snowfall by the top of November, Denver’s solely had at some point of measurable snow since Nov. 29. Since Nov. 30, Denver has solely acquired 2.eight inches of snow on the metropolis’s official climate statement website at Denver Worldwide Airport.

On the metropolis’s extra centrally-located Stapleton Airport local weather website, solely 2.5 inches of snow have fallen there since Nov. 30. Moreover, all of that snow got here on solely at some point: Dec. 28. Meaning for the reason that finish of November, Denver’s seen just one whole day of measurable snowfall at each of its main statement places.

That 2.5-inch whole at Stapleton Airport can also be the third least-snowy interval on document, a minimum of since Dec. 1.

third least snowy interval since December 1st on Stapleton’s document. Listed here are the highest 20 least snowy durations: This a part of Stapleton’s document began in 1948. pic.twitter.com/HR5rliWGlb — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 18, 2020

As talked about earlier in January, although, this kind of mid-winter sample can change in Denver. Usually, late winter and spring are Denver’s busiest snow months of the yr, though busier falls like this previous one aren’t significantly uncommon.

The general dry and gentle mid-winter climate sample appears to proceed for the following week or so. That mentioned, there’s a probability for some gentle snow on Wednesday evening into Thursday, although it doesn’t seem vital at this level.