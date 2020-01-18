Which celebrities were on international versions of The Masked Singer?

ITV’s new sequence The Masked Singer has dominated Saturday night time viewing since its debut at first of this 12 months. Viewers have spent the final two weeks guessing as to which well-known faces are behind the singing flowers, foxes and fairy-tale creatures.

Final week’s present revealed that Justin Hawkins, the lead singer of The Darkness, was the crooning chameleon, whereas in earlier episodes, the present unmasked Butterfly, who was EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, and Pharaoh, who was Labour politician Alan Johnson. Nevertheless, there are nonetheless 9 celebrities left whose identities stay unknown.

To provide you an concept of who to anticipate behind the masks, HEARALPUBLICIST has put collectively an inventory of the celebrities that took half on worldwide variations of the present, starting from actuality TV stars and former baby actors, to musical legends and Hollywood film stars.

Who was within the US Masked Singer?

The US model of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox in January 2019 and is about to begin its third sequence. The judging panel throughout the pond consists of Blurred Strains singer Robin Thicke, Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, TV presenter Jenny McCarthy and comic Ken Jeong – who can also be a choose on the present’s UK model.

Listed here are just a few of the celebrities that took half within the final two sequence:

T-Ache

The American rapper gained the primary sequence of the US Masked Singer dressed as Monster. The Grammy Award-winning artist is greatest identified for his a number of hit singles and for that includes on the Flo Rida chart-topper “Low”.

While on the present, T-Ache sang a variety of songs, together with Queen’s Don’t Cease Me Now, Lenny Kravitz’s Americna Girl and Keep With Me by Sam Smith.

Donny Osmond

“Puppy Love” singer Donny Osmond, who was the well-known face behind Peacock, got here in second place on the primary sequence of the present. He first shot to fame performing along with his siblings because the Osmonds, earlier than launching a profitable solo profession.

While competing on the present, he sang The Biggest Present from The Biggest Showman, OneRepublic’s Counting Stars and Can’t Really feel My Face by the Weeknd.

He shall be filling in for Ken Jeong as a visitor choose on The Masked Singer UK this weekend.

Gladys Knight

The “Empress of Soul” got here in third place on The Masked Singer US’s first sequence dressed as a Bee. Gladys Knight is a seven-time Grammy Award-winner with a number of number-one hits resembling Midnight Practice to Georgia and That’s What Associates Are For.

On the present, she sang Sia’s Chandelier, Locked Out of Heaven by Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus’s Wrecking Ball.

Rumer Willis

The singer-actress, who’s the kid of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, positioned fifth within the competitors’s first sequence as Lion. Rumer gained the 2015 season of Dancing with the Stars – the US model of Strictly – and has appeared in quite a few movies, together with The Home Bunny and Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Rumer sang Nina Simone’s Feeling Good, Diamond Coronary heart by Woman Gaga and Stevie Surprise’s Don’t You Fear ‘Bout a Factor throughout her time on the present.

La Toya Jackson

Singer La Toya Jackson was revealed to be the face behind Alien in sequence considered one of The US Masked Singer. The sister of Michael Jackson and profitable songstress got here in sixth place.

While on the present, she sang Really feel It Nonetheless by Portugal. The Man, Pharrell’s Joyful and Lovefool by The Cardigans.

Wayne Brady

American comic Wayne Brady gained the present’s second season as Fox. The presenter is greatest identified for his improvisational abilities on Whose Line Is It Anyway? within the US and is enjoying a superhero within the upcoming comic-book drama Black Lightning.

As Fox, Wayne sang Maroon 5’s This Love, Blame It by Jamie Foxx that includes T-Ache and gained the competitors along with his rendition of Strive a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding.

Kelly Osbourne

The British persona and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne positioned ninth on the present’s second season, dressed as Ladybug. Since showing in actuality present The Osbournes, she has introduced E’s Vogue Police and got here in third place on the 2009 season of Dancing with the Stars.

Throughout The Masked Singer, she sang Juice by Lizzo, Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero and Pat Benatar’s Hit Me With Your Finest Shot

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, left (©GETTY)

The previous Future’s Youngster member swapped being on stage with Beyoncé for being on stage as a butterfly in The Masked Singer US’s second sequence.

The singer, who competed on the 2008 sequence of Strictly Come Dancing with Brendan Cole, performed Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and the West Finish.

Williams got here in seventh place on the sequence and sang Jessie J’s Bang Bang, Demi Lovato’s Sorry Not Sorry and Believer by Think about Dragons.

Seal

The British singer got here in fourth place on the present’s second season while disguised as a leopard, as we suppose dressing as his namesake would have been too on-the-nose.

The Grammy Award-winner is greatest identified for his hit data, resembling “Kiss from a Rose” and “Prayer for the Dying”. Throughout The Masked Singer US, he sang Aretha Franklin’s Respect, Teenage Dream by Katy Perry and Don’t Cha by the Pussycat Dolls.

Raven Symoné

The previous Disney actress positioned tenth of The Masked Singer’s second season as Black Widow – a glamorous spider. Symoné starred in youngsters’ present That’s So Raven and the Dr. Dolittle franchise earlier than forging a profession as a presenter.

As Black Widow, she sang Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Any individual, Earlier than He Cheats by Carrie Underwood and Consider by Cher.

Who took half in different worldwide variations of The Masked Singer?

A number of well-known faces have competed in different variations of the sequence, together with the unique South Korean present – King of Masks Singer.

Ryan Reynolds – South Korean model

Consider it or not, the worldwide film star and family identify Ryan Reynolds took half on the South Korean model of The Masked Singer in 2018.

The actor, who has starred in The Proposal, Deadpool and Detective Pikachu, sang a rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie whereas dressed as a unicorn.

Ken Jeong – South Korean model

The American comic has the right CV for his judging function on The Masked Singer UK and US, having appeared on The King of Masks Singer final 12 months as Golden Pig.

The actor, identified for his roles in Group and The Hangover Trilogy, belted Radiohead’s Creep on stage to the South Korean viewers.

Cody Simpson – Australian model

The Australian singer gained the primary sequence of The Masked Singer Australia, dressed as a robotic. He sang quite a lot of songs for the judges, which embody Lindsay Lohan and Dannii Minogue, together with Fringe of Glory by Woman Gaga and Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Brett Lee – Australian model

Australian cricketer Brett Lee was the primary superstar eradicated from The Masked Singer Australia for his rendition of What’s My Scene by Hoodoo Gurus. He competed within the competitors as Parrot.

The Masked Singer UK airs at 8pm on ITV each Saturday.