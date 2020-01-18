While Women’s March unfolds, L.A. Archdiocese offers its own social justice festival

As hundreds of individuals gathered downtown for the fourth Ladies’s March, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles supplied its personal touch upon the matter with a smaller procession that started on the metropolis’s birthplace.

The sixth OneLife LA rally and march began at midday at Olvera Road, with welcoming remarks by Archbishop José H. Gomez. From there, members had been scheduled to stroll a few mile up Spring Road to Los Angeles State Historic Park, to a pageant that included music, meals vehicles and an array of anti-abortion and prison justice reform advocates that mirrored the Roman Catholic Church’s anti-abortion, anti-death penalty teachings.

“`Love is the explanation for our lives,” Gomez mentioned in an announcement. “And love is the reason we commit ourselves to defending the child in the womb, the poor and the homeless, the prisoner and the sick, the elderly and the disabled, mothers in crisis and young people in need of foster care.”

The keynote is Cyntoia Brown-Lengthy, who was sentenced to life in jail at age 16 in 2004 for killing a person who had solicited her for intercourse. Tennessee Gov. Invoice Haslan granted her clemency after a PBS documentary made her case right into a trigger celebré.

At 5 p.m., OneLife LA was scheduled to conclude with Gomez providing the 25th annual Respect Life Mass on the Cathedral of Our Girl of the Angeles.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez stands for a portrait on the Cathedral of Our Girl of the Angels on Monday, November 21, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Patrick T. Fallon / For the Occasions)

Although not approaching the scale of the Ladies’s March, attendance on the Catholic occasion continues to be spectacular: final yr, trustworthy from throughout the Southland participated.

Formally placed on by the Archdiocese’s Workplace of Life, Justice, and Peace, a consultant mentioned the actual fact it’s been held on the identical date because the Ladies’s March for the previous three years was an entire coincidence, noting OneLife LA is 2 years older. Workplace director and occasion organizer Kathleen Domingo mentioned the occasions are comparable solely a lot as the 2 “are gathering to unite our [respective] communities from diverse backgrounds.”

With out instantly commenting on the progressive politics that largely gas the Ladies’s March, Domingo mentioned, “We’re very positive at OneLife. We don’t talk about opposing anything. We show love and mercy to people no matter who they are and what kind of situation they’re in, and focus on the beauty and dignity of every human life.”