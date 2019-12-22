Whirlpool washing machines linked to 3,000 house fires in past decade

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Washing machines made by Whirlpool have been linked to just about three,000 fires previously decade.

The revelations come as bosses of the defective home equipment are telling half 1,000,000 of us to unplug our washing machines over Christmas on account of hearth dangers.

Labour MP Andy Slaughter has branded it the ‘greatest product security scandal in trendy instances’.

The corporate, primarily based within the US, says it’s unable to repair the washing machines till January.

In line with evaluation by The Solar, London Hearth Brigade and House Workplace figures present Whirlpool machines have induced hundreds of fires.

The determine may even be far larger than three,000 as home equipment are sometimes destroyed within the blazes.

Whirlpool, which made a revenue of £140million final 12 months, has apologised for the scandal and recalled 519,000 Indesit and Hotpoint washers, The Mirror reported.

That got here simply months after it had recalled 500,000 probably harmful machines.

Labour MP Rachel Reeves slammed the corporate’s response to attend till January to repair the machines as a ‘wholly insufficient response’.

She stated they need to repair the machines ‘as a matter of urgency’ as residence insurers warned that utilizing a defective washer may void insurance coverage cowl.

Whirlpool disputes claims Hotpoint fridge-freezer might have sparked the horrific Grenfell Tower blaze which killed 72 folks in 2017.

A fault contained in the door of a tumble dryer induced a hearth which killed Bernard Hender, 19, and Doug McTavish, 39, in Conwy, North Wales, in 2014.

Nobody has been charged regardless of deaths and accidents being brought on by the machines and campaigners have referred to as for a public inquiry.

The corporate says clients mustn’t use the washers in any respect to keep away from all danger, but when they do they need to use chilly cycles of 20C or decrease.

Whirlpool stated the House Workplace warned that the Hearth and Rescue Service incident information ‘couldn’t be assured and shouldn’t be relied upon to make judgments about explicit equipment makes or fashions’.