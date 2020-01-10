‘WHITE BASTARDS’: Tribunal orders B.C. First Nation Band to pay $30Gs for chief’s ‘outrageous’ comment

A First Nation Band in British Columbia has been ordered by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to pay $30,000 together with compensation for ache and struggling to a former Band council member after the Band’s longtime chief referred to as her a “white bastard” in an e-mail, as reported first by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“I resign. F—ing white bastards run it,” Raymond Morris, chief of the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band of Burns Lake, B.C., wrote in a 2014 e-mail to a colleague.

The e-mail addressed feminine Band council member Hayley Nielsen, who has standing below the Indian Act but additionally has a caucasian father.

Nielson was harm by the feedback and resigned from her council place, submitting a criticism with the Human Rights Tribunal.

“Morris’ vulgar comments, specifically the terms ‘white bastard’, are outrageous,” the Tribunal wrote. “These comments are directly based on Ms. Nielsen’s mixed origins. She felt because of her origins she was treated differently, which is also an infringement of the Act.”

The Tribunal’s decide appeared to aspect with Nielson.

“The words used by Raymond Morris are strong and have definitely injured Ms. Nielsen, who had trouble controlling her emotions at the hearing,” Gabriel Gaudreault, the Tribunal’s decide wrote of the listening to. “I heard a calm and sensitive woman, testifying with credibility and confidence.”

“When she explains how she felt targeted, humiliated and shocked, I heard a woman who suffered, a woman who was broken,” he wrote.

As a part of the Tribunal’s resolution, along with the fee, the Band was made to draft anti-harassment insurance policies and guarantee councillors underwent sensitivity coaching.

“First Nations Band Councils in Canada have to comply with the obligations of the Canadian Human Rights Act,” Gaudreault wrote, including the work surroundings should even be freed from discrimination.

The Band’s deputy chief confirmed up late to the Tribunal’s listening to and didn’t current any proof.