White-Bearded Man Robs Bank, Throws Cash At Passers-By In US

David Wayne Oliver, 65 was arrested in a close-by Starbucks after the occasion.

Washington:

A white-bearded man robbed a financial institution two days earlier than Christmas, however threw the stolen money within the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.

Colorado police confirmed in a press release an “older white male” robbed the Academy Financial institution in Colorado Springs after threatening staff with an unidentified weapon and leaving with an unknown sum of money round noon Monday.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!” witness Dion Pascale instructed native station KKTV 11 Information.

A person, recognized by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, was arrested in a close-by Starbucks after the occasion and with out incident, Colorado police division confirmed.

Officers additionally instructed native media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed on the time of his arrest.

Passers-by reportedly tried to return a few of the stolen cash to the financial institution, witnesses instructed native media, however an officer instructed the Denver Publish that hundreds of stay lacking.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)