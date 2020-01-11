January 11, 2020 | 1:03pm

The White Home is contemplating including as many as seven extra nations, most of them majority Muslim, to its journey ban as President Trump refocuses on immigration in his marketing campaign for reelection.

A number of information organizations reported paperwork being circulated amongst authorities officers that outlines plans for the brand new ban. Buzzfeed mentioned the supplies embrace particulars for partaking with the media and a draft presidential proclamation.

A brand new ban might be timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 govt order, The Related Press reported. Nevertheless it mentioned the doc had the nations that might be affected blacked out.

The brand new restrictions had been proposed by Division of Homeland Safety officers following a overview of safety protocols and “identity management” for about 200 nations, the AP reported.

An administration official advised CBS Information that related Cupboard secretaries are required to offer the president with common experiences about worldwide compliance with US immigration safety necessities beneath “Presidential Proclamation 9645.”

“Presidential Proclamation 9645 establishes uniform metrics and baselines for evaluating a nation’s cooperation with U.S. law enforcement and security authorities,” the official mentioned. “Those nations that fail to comply with basic security requirements – including biometrics, information-sharing, and counter-terrorism measures – face the risk of restrictions and limitations on their participation in US immigration programs. Similarly, countries with restrictions may have those restrictions lifted by satisfying those security requirements.”

The present ban suspends immigrant and non-immigrant visas to candidates from 5 majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, in addition to Venezuela and North Korea, nevertheless it permits exceptions, together with for college kids and people who have established “significant contacts” within the US.

The unique ban, which was struck down by a number of courts, included a number of different nations, like Sudan and Chad, however not Venezuela and North Korea. It sparked mass protests at airports across the nation when it was introduced days after Trump took workplace in January 2017.

Trump, who had floated banning all Muslims from getting into the nation throughout his 2016 marketing campaign, criticized his Justice Division for the modifications that ultimately bought previous the Supreme Court docket, tweeting that DOJ “should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”