January 9, 2020 | 9:25am

The White Home launched a photograph of President Trump assembly together with his prime advisers – together with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Protection Secretary Mark Esper – after Iran carried out missile assaults on two Iraqi bases.

The picture was taken within the Scenario Room on Tuesday.

Iran launched greater than a dozen rockets on the bases in retaliation for the killing of its prime navy commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike final week on the Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

“I’m pleased to inform you: The American people should be extremely grateful and happy no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” Trump stated Wednesday in a televised tackle to the nation within the aftermath of the assaults in Iraq. “We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”

Different administration officers within the Scenario Room embrace Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers Mark Milley, appearing White Home Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney, nationwide safety adviser Robert O’Brien, White Home spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, Pence’s nationwide safety adviser Keith Kellogg, White Home counsel Pat Cipollone, Mulvaney’s senior adviser Rob Blair, Pence’s chief of employees Marc Brief, and director of the Nationwide Counterterrorism Middle Joseph Maguire.