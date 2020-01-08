White House releases picture of Donald Trump in the Situation Room after Iran missile launch

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

January 8, 2020

The White Home put out a photograph of an arms-crossed President Trump assembly along with his safety staff after Iran launched missiles into Iraqi territory in retaliation for the U.S. strike towards Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

CBS Information’ anchor Norah O’Donnell posted the picture as she touted an interview with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday evening.

It reveals key members of Trump’s safety staff assembly and trying to the facet at what might be a video show or a presentation. All whose faces will be seen have severe expressions, and Trump sits at a head-table place, displaying little emotion along with his arms crossed near his chest.

A photograph from the State of affairs Room reveals President Trump assembly along with his safety staff Tuesday evening after Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases. Pictured across the desk are White Home Counsel Pat Cipollone, nationwide safety official Keith Kellogg, performing chief of workers Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, Protection Secretary Mark Esper, chairman of the and Joint Chief of Employees Gen. Mark Milley, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Nationwide Safety Advisor Robert O’Brien, White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham, and Director of Nationwide Intelligence Joseph McGuire

Pictured are Trump, Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Protection Secretary Mark Esper, Nationwide Safety Advisor Robert O’Brien, chairman of the and Joint Chief of Employees Gen. Mark Milley, and Director of Nationwide Intelligence Joseph McGuire.

Additionally seen are legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, performing chief of workers Mick Mulvaney, nationwide safety official Keith Kellogg, NSC authorized advisor John Eisenberg, White Home Counsel Pat Cipollone, and White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

CBS Night Information Anchor Norah O’Donnell posted the picture, which the White Home didn’t ship out

PLUGGED IN: President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L), U.S. Secretary of Protection Mark Esper (third R), together with members of the nationwide safety staff, watch as U.S. Particular Operations forces shut in on ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, within the State of affairs Room of the White Home in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2019

Wednesday morning Trump declared in a speech to the nation that Iran ‘seems to be standing down.’

A number of rockets are launched at Al-Asad airbase in Iraq that’s dwelling to US and Coalition forces and was visited by Donald Trump

The picture, which the White Home didn’t ship out to the broader press, has a candid really feel, with not one of the contributors trying on the digital camera.

That could be a marked distinction to a picture launched in October, when the White Home launched a picture of Trump and his staff assembly on the strike that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died.

Trump and his grey-haired and uniformed advisors are seen trying towards the digital camera, in an image that was criticized for showing posed. In that picture, the lengthy desk contained in the highly-secure State of affairs Room was seen coated in a jumble of coloured wires, together with many who weren’t related to something.

The picture captures a tense second after Iran retaliated to a state of affairs that had many observers warning of the threats of additional escalation or battle. By Wednesday morning, Trump declared in a speech to the nation that Iran ‘seems to be standing down.’

Iran fired the missiles at two Iraqi bases that home U.S. troops, together with a base in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan area, and the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province. The missiles didn’t lead to any casualties, in line with the Pentagon, and Iraq was supplied data prematurely.

Based on a short caption supplied by O’Donnell, within the picture: ‘President Trump and VP Pence within the State of affairs Room with nationwide safety advisers on Tuesday evening.’