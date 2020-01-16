White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid, federal watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The federal authorities’s watchdog company mentioned Thursday a White Home workplace violated federal regulation in withholding safety help to Ukraine.

The Authorities Accountability Workplace mentioned in a report that the Workplace of Administration and Price range violated the regulation in holding up the help. The freeze is at middle of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The impartial company, which experiences to Congress, mentioned OMB violated the Impoundment Management Act in delaying the safety help Congress approved for Ukraine for “policy reasons,” reasonably than technical budgetary wants.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” wrote the company’s basic counsel, Thomas Armstrong, within the report.

OMB has argued the maintain was acceptable and mandatory.

“We disagree with GAO’s opinion. OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the President’s priorities and with the law,” mentioned OMB spokeswoman Rachel Semmel.

Trump was impeached final month on costs of abusing his energy for pressuring Ukraine to research Democratic rivals, as he was withholding the help, and for obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe. The Senate is about to start its trial on Thursday.