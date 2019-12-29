White House Warns North Korea Over “Christmas Gift” Threat

Pyongyang has issued a sequence of more and more assertive feedback as its time restrict approaches.

Washington:

The White Home stated Sunday it could think about “other tools” past private diplomacy if North Korea went forward with a threatened “Christmas gift” that might reignite world tensions over its nuclear program.

Specialists have interpreted the message delivered earlier this month by Pyongyang as a warning long-range missile check was imminent if the US didn’t give floor by the tip of the 12 months in negotiations to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Requested by ABC about potential penalties of such a check, White Home nationwide safety advisor Robert O’Brien stated he didn’t need to speculate.

“But we have a lot of tools in our toolkit, and additional pressure can be brought to bear on the North Koreans,” he stated.

O’Brien stated North Korea’s nuclear program was the “most difficult challenge in the world” when President Donald Trump took workplace in January 2017.

The aide prompt that Trump’s technique of face-to-face diplomacy could have compelled North Korean chief Kim Jong Un right into a rethink.

“So perhaps he’s reconsidered that. But we’ll have to wait and see,” O’Brien stated. “We’re going to monitor it closely. It’s a situation that concerns us, of course.”

Talks on denuclearization have been largely deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi collapsed at first of this 12 months.

It has carried out a sequence of static assessments at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after quite a few weapons launches in current weeks.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump instructed reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.

“Everybody’s got surprises for me, but let’s see what happens. I handle them as they come along.”

“Maybe it’s a nice present, maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” the president joked.