White Island volcano death toll reaches 17 after victims dies in hospital

By Karen Ruiz For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: 16:45 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:27 EST, 22 December 2019

A seventeenth particular person has died within the White Island volcano catastrophe, police have confirmed.

The sufferer, who was not named, died on Sunday night time whereas being handled at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

‘Police have been suggested of the demise shortly earlier than 11pm,’ Deputy Commissioner John Tims mentioned on Monday.

‘The demise of this particular person brings the official variety of deceased to 17, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and one in Australia.’

Seventeen individuals have died after the White Island volcano eruption on December 9

Final week, authorities mentioned the 2 lacking our bodies – recognized as New Zealand tour information Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Australian teenager Winona Langford, 17 – could by no means be discovered

The deceased particular person’s nationality was not launched.

A complete of 47 individuals – together with 24 Australians – have been on the island on the time of the lethal eruption on December 9.

Two individuals stay lacking, whereas 28 are being handled in New Zealand and Australian hospitals after sustaining extreme burn accidents.

Final week, authorities mentioned the 2 lacking our bodies – recognized as New Zealand tour information Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and Australian teenager Winona Langford, 17 – could by no means be discovered.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement mentioned he believes a storm quickly after the eruption washed the our bodies down a stream and into the Pacific Ocean.

Dive crews on a police boat noticed a male physique within the water close to the island two days after the eruption.

He mentioned the boat was capable of maneuver inside metres of the physique however giant waves prevented crews from recovering the physique earlier than it sank.

New Zealand authorities imagine the power of the volcanic eruption resulted in victims being knocked into the water. Two our bodies stay lacking after a number of restoration makes an attempt

Police mentioned divers confronted ‘distinctive and difficult circumstances’ as they searched waters ‘with between zero and two metres visibility’

‘We’re deeply sorry that we have not, till this time, been capable of return these our bodies,’ Clement advised reporters within the city of Whakatane, close to the volcanic island.

‘That has been our mission all through, firstly to save lots of individuals after which to recuperate individuals. It hurts us, and it hurts our individuals and it hurts all people on this neighborhood once we do not obtain that objective.’

Winona’s dad and mom Kristine, 45, and Anthony, 51, each died. Her 19-year-old brother Jesse survived and is recovering in hospital in Sydney with burns to 90 per cent of his physique.

Police named the lacking victims final Tuesday as they postponed the seek for the our bodies.

A Defence Power helicopter left on Tuesday morning for an aerial search of the island however needed to flip again as a result of poor climate.