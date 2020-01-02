January 1, 2020 | 9:08pm | Up to date January 1, 2020 | 9:09pm

A blood-drinking white nationalist who ran for US Senate in Florida in 2016 was arrested Monday for kidnapping, home violence, and possession of a firearm used throughout a criminal offense.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was busted in Florida on a warrant from South Carolina, authorities mentioned. The circumstances of the crime weren’t instantly launched. He was being held with out bail Wednesday.

Invictus, an Orlando-based lawyer, garnered nationwide media consideration throughout his unsuccessful bid to problem Marco Rubio as a Libertarian candidate in 2016.

Throughout the failed marketing campaign, he claimed he slaughtered a goat and drank its blood as a part of a pagan ritual.

He’s additionally credited by white nationalist Richard Spencer with laying the muse for the lethal racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Invictus has denied affiliation with Spencer and the racists on the rally, however Spencer credited him with drafting the “tenets” behind the rally.

