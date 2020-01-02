January 2, 2020 | 12:33pm

Michael Reynolds, the white NYPD cop who broke right into a black lady’s Nashville house and hurled racist feedback at her and her two kids, give up the NYPD on Thursday, cops stated.

“Michael Reynolds was informed on December 30 that he was to report to Police Headquarters for the commencement of his official disciplinary process on January 2,” stated Devora Kaye, the NYPD’s appearing Deputy Commissioner of Public Data. “As an alternative, he has give up the New York Metropolis Police Division efficient instantly.

Conese Halliburton Fb

“He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm.”

Reynolds, 26, had pleaded no contest in September to a number of counts of assault with worry of bodily damage and aggravated prison trespass for the Nashville incident.

He had been staying at an Airbnb within the metropolis when he barged into the house of Conese Halliburton in July 2018. He received 15 days in jail in November, and on New Yr’s Day, activists held an illustration in Decrease Manhattan calling for him to be fired from the NYPD.

“His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers,” Kaye stated.

The PBA didn’t reply instantly for remark.