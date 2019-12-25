Who are all the famous voices in BBC1’s Christmas animation Zog?

Zog is on BBC One at 9.25am on Christmas Day.

Right here’s all of the actors who play the voices within the sensible Julia Donaldson adaptation…

Lenny Henry performs the narrator

Who does Lenny Henry play in Zog? Sir Lenny Henry narrates the story, concerning the accident-prone younger dragon Zog who should seize a princess for his remaining activity at Dragon Faculty.

The place have I seen Lenny Henry earlier than? Nationwide treasure and knight of the realm, Lenny Henry is greatest recognized for his stand-up comedy and naturally for co-founding Comedian Reduction. Away from comedy, Henry’s 2015 BBC drama Danny and the Human Zoo was a fictionalised account of his life rising up in 1970s Dudley.

Package Harington performs Sir Gadabout

Who does Package Harington play in Zog? Package Harington performs Sir Gadabout, a knight who’s eager to rescue Princess Pearl — though she’d a lot reasonably be a physician than a princess…

The place have I seen Package Harington earlier than? He’s greatest recognized for taking part in Jon Snow in HBO’s Recreation of Thrones, however Harington isn’t any stranger to the BBC, having performed Robert Catesby in BBC1’s 2017 drama Gunpowder.

Hugh Skinner performs Zog

Who does Hugh Skinner play in Zog? Hugh Skinner is forged within the title function, a younger dragon who’s attempting to complete his coaching at Dragon Faculty.

The place have I seen Hugh Skinner earlier than? He’s greatest recognized for taking part in the inept intern Will Humphries within the comedy W1A, and for taking part in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s boyfriend Harry in Fleabag. He additionally appeared in 2018’s Mamma Mia! sequel Right here We Go Once more.

Tracey Ullman performs Madame Dragon

Who does Tracey Ullman play in Zog? Tracey Ullman performs Zog’s trainer, Madame Dragon, who oversees all of the younger dragons’ coaching at Dragon Faculty.

The place have I seen Tracey Ullman earlier than? The Emmy-winning comic and actress is greatest recognized within the UK for her work on the topical comedy sequence Tracey Breaks the Information.

Patsy Ferran performs Princess Pearl

Who does Patsy Ferran play in Zog? Patsy Ferran performs Princess Pearl, a younger princess who would actually desire to be a physician, and sometimes practises surgical methods on her teddy bear when actually she ought to be practising her stitching.

The place have I seen Patsy Ferran earlier than? Theatre star Ferran might be most recognisable for her break-out TV function as Mercy in Sky’s Jamestown.