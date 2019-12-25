Who are the bakers on The Great Christmas Bake Off?

‘Tis the season of gingerbread homes, mince pies and figgy pudding – might there be a greater time to stage a particular episode of The Nice British Bake Off?

The Nice Christmas Bake Off sees presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig return, alongside bakery specialists Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, for a one-off yuletide version of the beloved Channel four cooking contest.

This yr, 4 contestants from earlier collection of Bake Off will probably be introduced again to finish festive-themed baking duties, vying for the title of Christmas Star Baker.

The particular can even function a musical efficiency from Standing Quo, who will probably be enjoying their hit, ‘Rockin All Over The World’. (Sure, actually)

Right here’s a recap of the 4 bakers who will probably be returning…

Tom Hetherington

Tom Hetherington was 29 years previous when he first appeared on the Bake Off. An architect by day, Tom got here from a household of passionate cake-makers, from whom he discovered the right way to cook dinner.

He appeared on the eighth collection of Bake Off, which aired in 2017.

The Scot didn’t make it previous the fourth spherical, nonetheless, when his Stem Ginger Caramel Shortbreads and Hummingbird Cake didn’t excite the judges.

Chuen-Yan “Yan”

Chuen-yan, often called “Yan”, was one other contestant within the 2017 collection of The Nice British Bake Off.

A laboratory analysis scientist from North London, Yan grew up in a Chinese language family that may steam, moderately than bake. She started to indulge her ardour for baking in between 24-hour shifts at her job as an NHS molecular biologist.

She ranked first within the technical problem in the course of the pastry spherical, baking Portuguese custard tarts, and acquired a coveted ‘Hollywood handshake’ within the pudding spherical. Her time on the collection got here to an finish within the seventh spherical, when the theme was ‘Italian’.

Briony Williams

Briony Williams got here onto Bake Off in 2018 as a full-time guardian who needed to make her household proud.

Writing on-line and posting footage of her bakes underneath the pen identify Briony Could, she was impressed by the baking prowess of her nan, and mentioned she used YouTube to grasp trickier strategies.

Briony virtually went the space within the present’s ninth collection, exiting within the penultimate spherical. She was additionally named the Star Baker for the pastry spherical, which noticed her bake a Banquet Pie impressed by Alice in Wonderland.

Terry Hartill

Retired air steward Terry was some of the beloved figures on the 2018 collection of Bake Off, and shocked audiences along with his transferring farewell, a tribute to his late spouse.

Terry missed the fourth spherical as a result of sickness, however was let again into the present for the next week – the Spice spherical. A disastrous outing noticed Terry fully botch the Showstopper biscuit chandelier, making his eviction from the competition one thing of an inevitability.

Many followers had been gutted they didn’t see extra of Terry, nonetheless, and this Christmas particular offers the proper alternative for a do-over.

The Nice Christmas Bake Off airs on Channel four at 7:20pm on Christmas Day 2019