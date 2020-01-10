News WORLD

Who are The Chasers? From The Governess to The Beast

January 10, 2020
ITV gameshow The Chase is a tea time favorite throughout the nation. Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the programme is as well-known for its presenter’s interplay with the chasers as it’s for its format. However who’re the quiz titans know as chasers that put contestants and Bradley by way of their paces daily on ITV?

Let’s meet the chasers and discover out.

Mark Labbett

Nickname: The Beast

What are his quiz credentials?

Mark has been on quite a lot of TV quiz reveals over time together with Mastermind, Fifteen to One, The Syndicate, Who Needs to be a Millionaire?, The Individuals’s Quiz, Solely Join and Mind of Britain. He additionally seems as the only chaser on the US model of The Chase and as one of many chasers on the Australian Chase.

What else ought to I do know?

Mark was born in 1965 and comes from Devon. He has a level in maths from the College of Oxford. He was as soon as a maths trainer.

 Shaun Wallace

Shaun Wallace the chase

Nickname: The Darkish Destroyer

What are his quiz credentials?

Shaun has appeared on Fifteen to One, the Weakest Hyperlink, Beat the Nation and has gained Mastermind! Shaun has appeared as a visitor chaser on the Australian model of the present.

What else ought to I do know?

Shaun was born in 1960. He’s a professional barrister and in addition a part-time lecturer on elements of the legislation.

Anne Hegerty aka The Governess

National Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Nickname: The Governess

What are her quiz credentials?

Anne has appeared on Mastermind twice, Fifteen t One, Mind of Britain and Are You an Egghead? She additionally seems as a chaser on the Australian model of The Chase.

What else ought to I do know?

Anne was  journalist within the 1980s, working in Wales and Manchester on regional publications. She appeared on the 2018 collection of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! the place she praised for her open dialogue about having Asperger syndrome.

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha the chase

Nickname: The Sinnerman

What are his quiz credentials?

Paul has appeared on Mind of Britain, College Problem, Mastermind and Are You an Egghead?

What else ought to I do know?

Paul was born in 1970 in Luton. He’s a professional GP. He additionally has a prestigious stand-up profession as a comic.  In 2019 he revealed he has Parkinson’s illness.

I’ve Parkinson’s illness. I’ll struggle this with each breath I’ve. https://t.co/csp72zZmGQ

— Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 14, 2019

Jenny Ryan

Jenny Ryan - the chase

Nickname: The Vixen

What are her quiz credentials?

Jenny has appeared on College Problem, Mind of Britain, Fifteen to One, the Weakest Hyperlink and Solely Join.

What else ought to I do know?

Born in 1982, Jenny is the youngest of the present chasers. In 2019, Jenny competed in X Issue: Celebrities. Though she was eradicated earlier than the stay reveals, the general public outcry noticed her invited again to the programme.

