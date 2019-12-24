News WORLD

Who are the couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

December 24, 2019
We might have now topped Kelvin Fletcher the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, however we nonetheless have one other festive serving to of Strictly to get enthusiastic about.

A few of our favorite Strictly stars over the previous couple of years are returning for one ultimate go on the ground in a bid to win the coveted Silver Star trophy.

However what Strictly stars are we welcoming again for this 12 months’s Christmas particular?

Right here’s who’s braving the judges’ critique as soon as extra…

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton

Debbie McGee Kevin Strictly Christmas special (BBC)

Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2017

Dancing: Quickstep to Michael Buble’s Jingle Bells

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2018

Dancing: Avenue Industrial to Sleigh Experience by District 78.

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima

Chizzy Strictly Christmas (2019)

Strictly sequence: First out, 2017

Dancing: Cha Cha to Get The Occasion Began by Shirley Bassey

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara

Mark Wright and Janette Christmas Strictly (BBC)

Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2014

Dancing: Salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2017

Dancing: Jive to I Noticed Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk

Richard and Lubna Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly sequence: Eradicated week 7, 2012

Dancing: Foxtrot to You’re A Imply One, Mr Grinch by Sabrina Carpenter

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular airs on Christmas Day at four:40pm on BBC One

