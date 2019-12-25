Who are the couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

We could have now topped Kelvin Fletcher the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, however we nonetheless have one other festive serving to of Strictly to get enthusiastic about.
A few of our favorite Strictly stars over the previous couple of years are returning for one closing go on the ground in a bid to win the coveted Silver Star trophy.
However what Strictly stars are we welcoming again for this 12 months’s Christmas particular?
Right here’s who’s braving the judges’ critique as soon as extra…
Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton
Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Quickstep to Michael Buble’s Jingle Bells
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2018
Dancing: Avenue Industrial to Sleigh Experience by District 78.
Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima
Strictly sequence: First out, 2017
Dancing: Cha Cha to Get The Occasion Began by Shirley Bassey
Mark Wright and Janette Manrara
Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2014
Dancing: Salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Strictly sequence: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Jive to I Noticed Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5
Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk
Strictly sequence: Eradicated week 7, 2012
Dancing: Foxtrot to You’re A Imply One, Mr Grinch by Sabrina Carpenter
Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular airs on Christmas Day at four:40pm on BBC One
