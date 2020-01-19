Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 judges?

After James Jordan’s triumph final yr, Dancing on Ice is skating again onto our screens for its 12th outing.

The most recent iteration of the deep-freeze dance present sees a number of adjustments – with a model new Christmas launch present, the primary same-sex partnership on the ice, and a former contestant decide.

Listed below are who our celebrities are hoping to impress for 2020…

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have returned to move up the 2020 judging panel.

“It’s nice to be back,” Dean stated. “It’s a new series with new characters. It’s like the first day of school again, getting back into the swing of things, meeting all the celebrities and all of the characters they bring to the ice.”

Ashley Banjo

The 12th season marks Banjo’s third yr on the judging panel – with eyebrows raised over the very fact his Range troupe member Perri Kiely is ready to compete on the programme.

Nonetheless, Banjo is very happy to dish out criticism to his greatest mate.

Talking on This Morning, Banjo defined: “I feel it will likely be simple for me, judging him.

“I mean, I judge him every day, literally. I have to look at him and say, ‘Pel, do that better’. I do it all the time. So it will be harder for me to judge other people.”

John Barrowman

Having beforehand competed within the first sequence of Dancing on Ice, all the way in which again in 2006 (he was the fourth to be eradicated), Barrowman will probably be bringing his expertise as a contestant to the panel.

“He’s vivacious, funny and very mischievous, but at the same time, he was in the first series,” Dean defined. “He’s been a competitor on the show, he’s been a judge and he’s a showman. He’s an entertainer. He brings all these qualities of judging.”

Dancing on Ice launches with a Christmas particular on 22nd December at 7pm on ITV. The principle sequence begins on Sunday fifth January on ITV.