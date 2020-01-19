Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

The twelfth sequence of Dancing on Ice skates again onto screens with a brand new batch of celebs coming into the rink.

However who precisely are the skilled skaters they’ll be partnered with?

From outdated favourites to new faces, listed here are all of the skilled skaters you’ll see in motion on Dancing on Ice 2020 and the celebrities they’ll be taking to the ice alongside…

Matt Evers

Age: 42

Accolades: Gold at US Junior Championships

Instagram: @themattevers

Showing on each sequence because it launched in 2006, this yr Evers might be one half of the present’s first same-sex partnership. As beforehand confirmed by HEARALPUBLICIST, Evers might be paired with Ian “H from Steps” Watkins.

Dancing On Ice to characteristic first same-sex couple with H from Steps

Lukasz Rozycki

Age: 39





Accolades: Positioned third in Junior Grand Prix, the Sofia Cup





Partnered with: Trisha Goddard

Husband to fellow professional Alexandra Schauman, Lukasz might be hoping for a greater end than final yr: he was eradicated third with Grease star Didi Conn.

Alexander Demetriou

Age: 29





Accolades: Performed Captain Hook in Disney on Ice





Instagram: @alixdemi

Partnered with: Maura Higgins

The 2020 contest marks the second sequence for the Blackpool-born singer. He’s married to fellow skilled Carlotta Edwards.

Mark Hanretty

Age: 34





Accolades: Positioned third in British Championships in 2010





Instagram: @markhanretty

Partnered with: Libby Clegg

Since becoming a member of the present in sequence six in 2011, Mark is but to make it previous week six of the competition.

Hamish Gaman

Age: 36

Accolades: 2015 British Nationwide Champion



Instagram: @hamishgaman

Partnered with: Caprice Bourret

With 2020 marking his third sequence of Dancing on Ice, Hamish might be hoping for a win: he made all of it the best way to the 2019 ultimate with singer Saara Aalto.

Tom Naylor

Age: 32

Instagram: @drtom_onice

Partnered with: Lisa George

Enjoyable truth about this 2019 beginner: Tom isn’t solely a skating professional, however a physician and orthopaedic surgeon!

Brendyn Hatfield

Age: 34

Accolade: Disney on Ice performer

Instagram: @brendynhatfield

Partnered with: Lucrezia Millarini

A newcomer to the 2020 present, Brendyn is husband to order skater Jessica Hatfield.

Alexandra Schauman

Age: 39





Accolades: seventh place in Junior Girls’ Single at Finnish championships





Instagram: @alex_lukasz

Partnered with: Joe Swash

The Finnish ice dancer is the present’s returning champ: she gained the 2019 contest with former Strictly Come Dancing skilled James Jordan.

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 23





Accolades: German Nationwide Junior Pairs’ champion in 2013





Instagram: @vanessabauer_skates

Partnered with: Perri Kiely





Successful Dancing on Ice on her first look in 2018 with actuality star Jake Quickenden, Vanessa additionally made it to the 2019 ultimate with Love Island’s Wes Nelson.

Carlotta Edwards

Age: 30





Accolades: Performer for Disney on Ice





Instagram: @_carlottamarie

Partnered with: Ben Hanlin

Right here’s hoping we’ll see extra of Carlotta throughout her second Dancing on Ice sequence: in her first yr she was eradicated in week two with Richard Blackwood.

She met her husband, fellow skilled Alexander Demetriou, on Disney on Ice.

Brianne Delcourt

Age: 38





Accolades: Positioned eighth in 1997 Canadian Championships





Instagram: @brianne_tv

Partnered with: Kevin Kilbane

An everyday on the present since 2010, Brianne gained her second Dancing on Ice contest with Sam Attwater in 2011.

Final yr she was the primary skilled to go away the present, eradicated with former Neighbours actor Mark Little.

Alex Murphy

Age: 31





Accolades: Double gold medallist at age 14





Instagram: @almurph18

Partnered with: we assume Radzi Chinyanganya (who replaces Michael Barrymore following his damage)

On her first try on the competitors, Murphy made it to the semi-finals with Love Island star Kem Cetinay in 2018. She reached the identical stage in 2019 with Westlife’s Brian McFadden.

**Reserve Dancers**

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 39

Accolades: Bronze medal winner at 2002 French Championships

Instagram: @slongchambon

Though a daily performer on the present, this yr Sylvain gained’t have a celeb accomplice.

Jessica Hatfield

Age: 33

2020 marks Jessica’s first time on the present. She is married to fellow professional Brendyn Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice returns in ITV in early 2020