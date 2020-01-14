Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of first pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as followers of the ITV2 sequence know all too nicely, you must be in a pair to remain on the present.

With the potential for a number of couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s arduous to maintain up with who’s with who.

Now we have collated a helpful information that will help you carry on monitor with all of the Love Island 2020 within the South African villa.

Who’re the Love Island 2020 ?

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman



Love Island’s Sophie and Connor

Sophie and Connor – Key Details Ages: 21 and 25 Coupled up since: Day one

Sophie stepped straight ahead for Connor when she noticed her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they appeared to get on extraordinarily nicely and got here tantalisingly near sharing their first kiss within the very first present. However with loads of temptation, will they handle to remain collectively?

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng



Love Island’s Jess and Mike

Jess and Mike – Key Details Ages: 20 and 24 Coupled up since: Day two

In a shock twist, Jess Gale determined to steal Mike Boateng away from Leanne Amaning. She was smitten along with his attraction and humour and mentioned she needed to get to know him somewhat bit extra.

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams



Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Paige and Ollie – Key Details Ages: 22 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

When no-one stepped ahead for Ollie, the choice was left in his arms and he opted for Scottish magnificence, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething points with their romance, however each appeared open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head beginning to flip to different Islanders, will they go their separate methods quickly?

Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed



Love Island’s Siannise and Nas

Siannise and Nas – Key Details Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Like Ollie, no-one stepped ahead for Nas both, however that didn’t cease the builder from selecting Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, however will or not it’s sufficient to maintain them collectively on Love Island?

Eve Gale and Callum Jones



Love Island’s Eve and Callum

Eve and Callum – Key Details Ages: 20 and 23 Coupled up since: Day two

Eve Gale barely even thought-about anybody else and had her eyes firmly set on Callum Jones – a lot to the annoyance of Shaughna Phillips. Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on simply day two.

Who’s single?

Leanne Amaning

Love Island’s Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Details Age: 22 Entered Love Island: Day one Single since: Day two

Loveable Leanne was initially coupled up with Mike and the pair appeared to be getting on nicely, with the customer support advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. That appeared to go unsuitable as she had her man stolen by bombshell Jess Gale – however can she win Mike again?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Details Age: 25 Entered the villa: Day one Been single since: Day two

Shaughna wasn’t glad to have her man stolen away from her as she solely had eyes for Callum Jones. Eve Gale needed him all to herself and in a shock twist, she took what she desired, leaving Shaughna single and susceptible.

