Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of first pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as followers of the ITV2 sequence know all too effectively, it’s important to be in a pair to remain on the present.

With the potential for a number of couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s arduous to maintain up with who’s with who.

We now have collated a helpful information that will help you carry on observe with all of the Love Island 2020 within the South African villa.

Who’re the Love Island 2020 ?

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman



Love Island’s Sophie and Connor

Sophie and Connor – Key Details Ages: 21 and 25 Coupled up since: Day one

Sophie stepped straight ahead for Connor when she noticed her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they appeared to get on extraordinarily effectively and got here tantalisingly near sharing their first kiss within the very first present. However with loads of temptation, will they handle to remain collectively?

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng



Love Island’s Leanne and Mike

Leanne and Mike – Key Details Ages: 22 and 24 Coupled up since: Day one

Shy Leanne didn’t step ahead for any male Islanders who walked in, till the very finish when she noticed Mike. She’s been taking part in coy for the reason that off and informed Mike she could be a powerful nut to crack – however will the policeman persist?

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams



Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Paige and Ollie – Key Details Ages: 22 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

When no-one stepped ahead for Ollie, the choice was left in his fingers and he opted for Scottish magnificence, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething points with their romance, however each appeared open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head beginning to flip to different Islanders, will they go their separate methods quickly?

Learn extra: Inside the brand new South African Love Island villa

Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed



Love Island’s Siannise and Nas

Siannise and Nas – Key Details Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Like Ollie, no-one stepped ahead for Nas both, however that didn’t cease the builder from selecting Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, however will or not it’s sufficient to maintain them collectively on Love Island?

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones



Love Island’s Shaughna and Callum

Shaughna and Callum – Key Details Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Shaughna fell hook, line and sinker for scaffolder Callum when the pair locked eyes for the primary time. The democratic companies officer admitted her head was “gone” however does Callum really feel as sturdy as she does?

Learn extra: Full Love Island 2020 line-up – meet the forged

Who’s single?

Eve and Jess Gale

Love Island’s Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess – Key Details Ages: 20 Entered Love Island: Day one

Fiery twins Eve and Jess set pulses racing once they entered the Love Island villa on the primary night time. Having entered single, they are going to have the prospect to couple up with an present male Islander, leaving two ladies weak in a double-trouble twist.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2