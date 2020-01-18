News WORLD

Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of pairings

January 18, 2020
Winter Love Island is underway and as followers of the ITV2 collection know all too properly, you must be in a pair to remain on the present.

With the potential for a number of couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s onerous to maintain up with who’s with who.

We’ve got collated a helpful information that can assist you carry on monitor with all of the Love Island 2020 within the South African villa.

Who’re the Love Island 2020 ?

Sophie Piper and Connagh Howard

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 11.38.44

Sophie and Connagh – Key Info

Ages: 21 and 27

Coupled up since: Day six

Though Sophie was coupled up with Connor on day dot, she quickly discovered herself in a ‘Connor cocktail’ with the arrival of bombshell Connagh. Which man would she decide? The choice was taken out of her palms when Connagh selected to pair up with Sophie in day six’s recoupling ceremony.

Jess Gale and Nas Majeed

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 11.44.41

Jess and Nas – Key Info

Ages: 20 and 23

Coupled up since: Day six

Not a pair with any mutual attraction, Nas was compelled to pair up with Jess in day six’s recoupling ceremony.

Siannise Fudge and Connor Durman

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 11.50.59

Siannise and Connor – Key Info

Ages: each 25

Coupled up since: Day six

As a pair, Siannise and Connor aren’t the happiest. Each had been hoping to pair up with different islanders – Siannise had her eyes on Connagh, whereas Connor hoped to change into a duo with Sophie. Nonetheless, might this friendship couple blossom into one thing extra?

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

©ITV

Shaughna and Callum – Key Info

Ages: 25 and 23

Coupled up since: Day one (with different companions day two to 5)

Though Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on day two, Shaughna was reunited together with her man on day six.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Screen Shot 2020-01-18 at 12.03.30

Paige and Finley – Key Info

Ages: 22 and 20

Couple since: Day six

After Ollie selected to give up the villa, Paige joined ‘singles club’ within the villa as she seems to graft two new boys. And thankfully, one among them favored her again: she coupled with Finley in day six’s recoupling

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Love Island's Leanne and Mike

Leanne and Mike – Key Info

Age: 22 and 24

Couple since: Day one (had been in separate from day two to 5)

Loveable Leanne was initially coupled up with Mike and the pair appeared to be getting on properly, with the customer support advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. Nonetheless, he was compelled to couple up with Jess on day two. Happily, Mike and Leanne had been reunited in day six’s recoupling ceremony.

