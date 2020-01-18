Who are the Love Island 2020 couples? Full list of pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as followers of the ITV2 collection know all too properly, you must be in a pair to remain on the present.
With the potential for a number of couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s onerous to maintain up with who’s with who.
We’ve got collated a helpful information that can assist you carry on monitor with all of the Love Island 2020 within the South African villa.
Who’re the Love Island 2020 ?
Sophie Piper and Connagh Howard
Sophie and Connagh – Key Info
Ages: 21 and 27
Coupled up since: Day six
Though Sophie was coupled up with Connor on day dot, she quickly discovered herself in a ‘Connor cocktail’ with the arrival of bombshell Connagh. Which man would she decide? The choice was taken out of her palms when Connagh selected to pair up with Sophie in day six’s recoupling ceremony.
Jess Gale and Nas Majeed
Jess and Nas – Key Info
Ages: 20 and 23
Coupled up since: Day six
Not a pair with any mutual attraction, Nas was compelled to pair up with Jess in day six’s recoupling ceremony.
- Learn extra: Inside the brand new South African Love Island villa
Siannise Fudge and Connor Durman
Siannise and Connor – Key Info
Ages: each 25
Coupled up since: Day six
As a pair, Siannise and Connor aren’t the happiest. Each had been hoping to pair up with different islanders – Siannise had her eyes on Connagh, whereas Connor hoped to change into a duo with Sophie. Nonetheless, might this friendship couple blossom into one thing extra?
Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones
Shaughna and Callum – Key Info
Ages: 25 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one (with different companions day two to 5)
Though Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on day two, Shaughna was reunited together with her man on day six.
- Learn extra: Full Love Island 2020 line-up – meet the solid
Paige Turley and Finley Tapp
Paige and Finley – Key Info
Ages: 22 and 20
Couple since: Day six
After Ollie selected to give up the villa, Paige joined ‘singles club’ within the villa as she seems to graft two new boys. And thankfully, one among them favored her again: she coupled with Finley in day six’s recoupling
Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng
Leanne and Mike – Key Info
Age: 22 and 24
Couple since: Day one (had been in separate from day two to 5)
Loveable Leanne was initially coupled up with Mike and the pair appeared to be getting on properly, with the customer support advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. Nonetheless, he was compelled to couple up with Jess on day two. Happily, Mike and Leanne had been reunited in day six’s recoupling ceremony.
Add Comment